MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The recreational boating market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.80% from 2027 to 2032, with North America accounting for a 47.91% share and Asia-Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the recreational boating market size USD 3 2 . 37 billion in 202 7 to USD 40.92 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2027 to 2032. Boat clubs in the United States, new marina access in China, and dealer sales networks are helping bring more buyers into the market. Higher resin prices, however, are putting pressure on boatbuilders' margins, especially for fiberglass models.

Recreational Boating Market Trends and Drivers

Growth of Boat Clubs and Fractional Ownership Models May Encourage First-Time Boat Purchases Across the United States and Canada

Shared boating models are creating new demand opportunities by allowing consumers to enjoy recreational boating without purchasing vessels individually. Boat clubs generate recurring usage across their fleets, making them potential bulk buyers for manufacturers. This model allows boatbuilders to reach a wider group of recreational users through fleet partnerships while reducing dependence on individual ownership.

Rising Millennial and Gen-Z Participation Driving Watersports Adoption Across North America

Growing interest in casual outdoor recreation is creating opportunities for paddlesports providers to attract younger consumers. Millennials and Gen Z increasingly favor flexible ways to enjoy water-based activities without long-term ownership commitments. Rental services, shared equipment, and guided experiences can help providers reach occasional participants while making paddlesports easier to access.

“Recreational boating demand reflects changing consumer preferences, expanding shared-access models, and varied purchasing patterns across boat categories and regions. Mordor Intelligence applies a structured market assessment, combining industry data, company developments, and primary research to deliver independently validated estimates and commercially relevant forecasts.” says Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence .

Recreational Boating Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific is where growth is moving fastest. Yacht and personal watercraft ownership is on the rise in several countries, which shows that boat fleets in the region are still being built up.

North America remains the largest market, backed by an established dealer base and a long boating tradition. Even so, new-boat sales in the United States have softened lately, so the region's lead depends more on its existing scale than on current momentum.

Recreational Boating Industry Segmentation

By Boat Type

Inboard & Sterndrive Boats

Outboard Powerboats

Personal Watercraft (PWC)

Sailboats

Yachts (30-120 ft)

Inflatable & RIB Boats

By Hull Material

Fiberglass / GRP

Aluminium

Wood

Steel

Composites (Carbon, Kevlar)

By Length

Less than 20 ft

20-50 ft

Greater than 50 ft

By Power Source

Internal-Combustion Engine

Electric / Hybrid

Sail-Propelled





By Activity / Application

Watersports

Angling / Fishing

Cruising & Coastal Tourism

Dive & Charter Operations

By Distribution Channel

Dealer / Showroom (OEM)

Online Direct-to-Consumer

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends:

Recreational Boating Companies

Brunswick Corporation

Groupe Beneteau

Azimut-Benetti Group

Ferretti Group

Malibu Boats Inc.

Sunseeker International Ltd.

Princess Yachts Ltd.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc.

Polaris Inc.

Marine Products Group, LLC



Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH

Tracker Marine (White River Marine Group)

Hobie Cat Company

Sportsman Boats Manufacturing Inc.

Catalina Yachts

HanseYachts AG

X-Yachts A/S

Alubat

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (PWC Division)

Walker Bay Boats

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