Health Ministry Mandates Insurance, Bans Fees For Autism Stem Cell Trials Sets 90-Day Approval Deadline
(MENAFN- Live Mint) NEW DELHI: The Union health ministry has tightened controls on stem cell treatment for autism spectrum disorder (ASD), barring clinics from offering the experimental procedure as routine care and introducing safeguards for patients in clinical trials. Under two regulatory notices issued on 20 November, institutions must insure participants against research-related harm, researchers cannot charge for treatment or other study-related costs, and trials must follow defined approval timelines.
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