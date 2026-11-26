At a short ceremony on 17 November 2026, staff of the Department of Energy and Climate Affairs (DECA) showcased specialised monitoring equipment newly acquired through the Blue Grants Fund (BGF), a grant mechanism administered by the Seychelles Conservation and Climate Adaptation Trust (SeyCCAT).

The ceremony took place at the Department's headquarters at Unity House. SeyCCAT was represented by its Blue Grants Coordinator, Mrs. Joanna Prosper, and its Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, Mrs. Thembekile Manjengwa. DECA was represented by the Director of Climate Science and Data Management, Mrs. Jemima Doudee, Principal Climate Adaptation Officers, Ms. Anie Simeon and Mr. Jean-Claude Labrosse, and the Senior GIS Officer, Ms. Amanda Port-Louis.

The equipment was acquired under the BGF project titled“Building the resilience of Seychelles from climate change impacts through improved long-term coastal monitoring and evidence-based decision making.” Around 90% of Seychelles' economic activity and critical infrastructure sits in low-lying coastal areas. This leaves the country highly vulnerable to sea level rise, coastal erosion and extreme weather. Through the project, DECA aims to develop a comprehensive coastal erosion and flood monitoring system to respond to these increasingly urgent threats.

“With the new monitoring equipment, including a turbidity tube, soil sampler and clinometer, the Department is in a stronger position to collect data, produce model predictions and map flood and erosion risks,” said Mrs Doudee.

As part of the project, the Department aims to enhance the availability of climate data with the support of project partners, namely the University of Seychelles and the National Bureau of Statistics. Other project activities include the development of standardised protocols in relation to flood risk and coastal erosion. The project will also focus on building the capacity of key national institutions by setting up a community of practice that will foster collaboration and knowledge sharing amongst key stakeholders.

Together, all project components will align with Seychelles' greater national climate priorities, including the Updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) and the Coastal Management Plan, as well as the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Environment, Climate, Energy and Natural Resources, Seychelles.