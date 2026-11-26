MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Standard Chartered's cryptocurrency custody arm, Zodia Custody, has reportedly suffered a security breach that exposed some client and employee information, according to a Reuters report published Thursday.

In an emailed statement cited by Reuters, Zodia Custody CEO Richard Clark said the breach was detected on Monday and that the leaked details included names and email addresses. Cointelegraph did not receive an immediate response when it approached Standard Chartered and Zodia Custody for comment.

Zodia Custody identified a security breach on Monday, with the reported exposure limited to certain personal information such as names and email addresses. According to Reuters, the incident was discovered shortly after Standard Chartered moved closer to fully integrating Zodia Custody into its broader services. The breach arrives amid ongoing expansion of Standard Chartered's institutional crypto offerings, including spot Bitcoin and Ether trading for clients in the UAE. Investors and clients with exposure to institutional custody services should watch for follow-up disclosures on scope, impact, and remediation steps. Cross-border operations and data protection requirements make incident response and transparency particularly critical for banks offering crypto-related services.

Key takeawaysWhat Zodia Custody disclosed

The core details of the incident, as described by Reuters, center on information exposure. Clark's statement, referenced in the report, indicates that Zodia Custody detected the breach on Monday and that the compromised information included names and email addresses-data that can be used for phishing or other targeted attempts even if financial balances themselves are not directly affected.

While the report describes what information was included, it does not, in the available excerpt, specify other technical details such as how the breach occurred, how widely it may have spread, or whether any funds or crypto assets were accessed.

A new integration chapter for Standard Chartered

The breach comes shortly after Standard Chartered announced definitive agreements to acquire Zodia Custody's regulated operating entities and fold the crypto custody business into the bank's Securities Services operations. That development was reported by Cointelegraph earlier, and the integration plan framed Zodia's custody work as part of a broader bank-led institutional services push.

Separately, Reuters' account places the breach in a wider timeline of Standard Chartered's growing involvement in crypto infrastructure. Cointelegraph previously reported that Standard Chartered began considering incorporating parts of Zodia's crypto custody business into the bank's own operations as early as April.

From an investor perspective, incidents like this can test the market's confidence in whether traditional financial institutions can scale crypto services without introducing new operational and security risks. For existing clients, integration is often pitched as a reliability upgrade-yet security events during transitional periods can raise questions about systems alignment, access controls, and governance across entities.

Crypto services expansion in parallel

Standard Chartered's custody breach also lands in the context of continued expansion of its crypto capabilities. Cointelegraph previously reported that the bank launched spot Bitcoin and Ether trading for institutional clients in the United Arab Emirates in September. That step aimed to bring regulated spot trading access to a new regional client base.

Taken together, the incidents and expansions underscore a key reality for institutional crypto: growth depends not only on product availability-such as spot trading-but also on secure custody and robust data protection practices. When both custody and trading are expanding, operational security becomes the connective tissue across the entire offering.

Why leaked names and emails matter

Even when a breach does not involve direct transfer of assets, exposure of personal data can still create downstream risk. Names and email addresses are commonly used to tailor social engineering attempts, potentially leading to account-access compromises or fraud-particularly if targets are already in a regulated financial relationship.

For clients working with institutional custodians, the practical concern is less about immediate market impact and more about vigilance: whether notifications or remediation guidance are issued, whether there are signs of related phishing activity, and how quickly the provider clarifies what happened and which customers may be affected.

Because Standard Chartered is integrating Zodia's custody business into its own operations, the response will likely need to extend beyond a single entity. It may involve coordinating controls, auditing access pathways, and ensuring that data-handling policies remain consistent across the combined organization.

What to watch next

Readers should watch for further updates on the breach's scope, whether additional categories of data were exposed beyond names and email addresses, and what specific security and customer-protection steps Zodia Custody and Standard Chartered implement as the integration of custody operations progresses.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.