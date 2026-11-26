

EQS-Media / 26.11.2026 / 13:30 CET/CEST

Düsseldorf, 26 November 2026 – The 2026 stock market year has so far been marked by exceptionally high volatility. Price movements are getting faster and pullbacks sharper. Alphawave GmbH sees this as a structural development that significantly increases the importance of market-independent, uncorrelated sources of return in a portfolio. In November 2026, Alphawave's quantitative trading strategy has generated +2.54% to date, while the DAX stands at around -2.48% over the same period. Volatility in 2026: Fluctuations at COVID-19 Levels How strongly a market moves within a single trading day can be measured using the Average True Range (ATR). The ATR reflects the average daily trading range – the spread between the daily high and low, including any price gaps from the previous day – and is typically averaged over 14 trading days. The higher the value, the larger the moves an index makes over the course of a day. According to Alphawave's analysis, the daily trading range in 2026 remained for several months at a level last seen during the COVID-19 crisis in 2020. Over the year as a whole, the market was also more volatile than in the financial crisis year of 2008. Admittedly, the ATR rises in absolute points partly because the index level is higher overall. Nevertheless, the development clearly shows how fast market movements unfold today. Trading Is Getting Faster Decade by Decade This acceleration is not a short-term phenomenon. From 2000 to 2010, the speed of market movements increased by around 50% compared with the previous decade, and between 2010 and 2020 by a further 50% or so. For the current decade, 2020 to 2030, the trend so far even points to a doubling of around 100%. The Deutsche Bundesbank also expects the importance of fully automated, computer-driven trading to continue growing and notes that AI agents could accelerate algorithmic trading considerably further (Financial Stability Review 2026 ). November 2026: How Quickly Markets Can Fall November impressively demonstrated how abruptly the market environment can turn. By mid-month, the DAX had still gained around 5%; within just a few trading days, it then fell by around 10%. US technology stocks were hit even harder: the Nasdaq 100, which tracks the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on the US technology exchange Nasdaq, at times stood around 20% below its record high of 6 October 2026 in November – putting it on the verge of a bear market. Investors who had bet solely on rising equity markets thus had to absorb significant paper losses within a very short time. Alphawave's strategy moved in the opposite direction over the same period: a month-to-date result of +2.54% compares with a market result of around -2.48% – a difference of more than five percentage points. New Highs Are No Guarantee for the Future At the same time, equity markets keep reaching new record highs. However, numerous indicators suggest that new market phases are also possible in the long term – be it an extended sideways movement or a more pronounced sell-off. The fact that stock markets have – with the exception of the COVID-19 crash – mostly moved upwards for almost 20 years is not a law of nature. In Alphawave's view, relying solely on this trend continuing would be too simplistic. Beta Close to Zero: Returns Independent of Market Direction Alphawave's trading strategies have a beta of close to zero. Beta measures how closely an investment moves in line with the overall market – a value close to zero means there is virtually no correlation with market performance. This is made possible by the systematic approach: Alphawave's fully automated models identify short-term price inefficiencies that arise in both rising and falling markets, and exploit them on a rules-based basis without discretionary intervention. Returns therefore do not depend on whether the market rises or falls, but on how efficiently price deviations are identified and exploited. Algorithmic Trading Can Stabilise Markets By deliberately trading against exaggerated price swings, the strategy also helps stabilise markets in these moments. In its study of high-frequency trading in the German capital market, the Deutsche Bundesbank found that passive orders trading against the price movement have a volatility-dampening effect regardless of the market environment (Deutsche Bundesbank, Monthly Report October 2016 ). More recent research presented by the Bundesbank also shows that certain algorithmic trading systems can lead to less aggressive trading during market movements and thus to lower volatility overall (Deutsche Bundesbank ). Uncorrelated Investing as a Core Portfolio Component Faster markets, greater fluctuations and indices at record levels are changing the requirements for a balanced portfolio. Traditional diversification across different stocks or regions reaches its limits when markets fall together in times of stress. This is precisely where uncorrelated strategies come in: they deliver return contributions that are largely independent of the general direction of the market. "Uncorrelated investing is more important than ever," says Jan-Patrick Krüger, CEO of Alphawave GmbH. "Nobody knows whether the next 20 years will play out like the last. Our models do not depend on the direction of the market: they capture rising prices just as well as falling ones. This makes a market-independent strategy a valuable portfolio component – especially in volatile phases when traditional investments come under pressure." End of press release About Alphawave Alphawave GmbH, based in Düsseldorf, is a trading firm specialising in fully automated, rules-based short-term trading strategies that operate without discretionary decisions. The trading platform has been independently verified by Professor Dr Hans-Wolfgang Loidl of Heriot-Watt University; live performance for 2024/2025 has been audited by an auditing firm. Alphawave trades on its own account and bears the full trading risk on its own balance sheet. Disclaimer: Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. All capital market trading involves risks that can lead to a total loss. The November performance figures are preliminary (as of 26 November 2026). Press contact

Alphawave Finance GmbH

Marienstraße 14, 40212 Düsseldorf, Germany

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Phone: +49 211 731492-70

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End of Media Release

Issuer: Alphawave Finance GmbH

Key word(s): Finance 26.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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