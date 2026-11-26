MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 26 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday alleged a conspiracy against the Constitution of India and said the Congress party was striving to protect the Constitution.

Alleging that the Constitution is under attack, he called upon people to repel this assault.

The Chief Minister participated in the 'Samvidhan Raksha March' (Constitution Protection March) organised by the Congress Party in Hyderabad on Thursday on the occasion of Constitution Day.

AICC in-charge B. M. Sandeep, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud, ministers and senior leaders participated in the march from the Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund to the Indira Gandhi statue on Necklace Road.

The Chief Minister stated that the Constitution bequeathed by Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel and B. R. Ambedkar ensures equal opportunities for all.

“Some people are attacking the Constitution in an attempt to permanently stay in power. We must repel this assault on the Constitution.”

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014 with deceptive promises and secured a second and third term by exploiting caste and religious divisions.

Revanth Reddy claimed that PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were conspiring to secure a fourth term by orchestrating the removal of voters from the electoral rolls.

The Chief Minister said that while the Constitution is meant to determine who governs, unfortunately, those in power are now deciding who gets to vote.

He claimed that 13 crore votes belonging to Dalits, Adivasis, women and minorities have been deleted, and attempts were on to remove another 7 crore votes.

He said the Constitution granted the right to vote to everyone-including tribal communities, Dalits, women and minorities.

Revanth Reddy said Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for this nation.

While Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Kharge, and K.C. Venugopal are fighting for the nation's protection, upholding the ideals of Gandhi, Narendra Modi and his cohort operate with the legacy of Godse, he remarked.

“The Congress was born for the sake of independence, whereas the BJP was born for the sake of power. The Congress existed a hundred years ago, it exists today, and it will continue to exist for another hundred years. The BJP did not exist back then, and it is uncertain whether it will exist in the future,” he said.

The participants carrying party flags raised slogans, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

One of the cutouts put up during the march highlighted the Chief Minister's slogan of 'Gyanesh Go Back'.

'Year 1927: Simon Go Back. Year 2026: Gyanesh Go Back,” reads the slogan on the cutouts of Simon and Gyanesh Kumar.

Mahesh Kumar alleged that for the last 13 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have been using the ED, CBI and the Election Commission of India as their pocket organisations.