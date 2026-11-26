MENAFN - IANS) Kannur, Nov 26 (IANS) CPI(M) Kannur district secretary K.K. Ragesh on Thursday came to the defence of former MLA T.I. Madhusoodanan over his controversial speech threatening retaliation following the court verdict in the Dhanaraj murder case, even as Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala directed ADGP P. Vijayan to examine the speech and initiate appropriate action.

Ragesh questioned why Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan's earlier 'blood for blood' remark had not attracted similar criticism, and demanded that the police register a suo motu case against him first.

"Madhusoodanan is neither the Chief Minister nor an MLA. Why don't you first question the Chief Minister over his 'blood for blood' statement? It is a strong expression. The phrase 'tit for tat' is no stronger than that. Madhusoodanan is certainly not bigger than the Chief Minister," Ragesh said.

He accused the media of showing double standards by ignoring the Chief Minister's remarks while making a major controversy out of Madhusoodanan's speech.

He, however, clarified that he was not justifying the former MLA's remarks.

The party's position, he said, was that the government should file an appeal against the verdict in the Dhanaraj murder case.

Ragesh was harping on a speech that Satheesan made early this month. Madhusoodanan, a member of the CPI(M) Kannur district secretariat, made the speech at a DYFI programme in Payyannur after a court sentenced three BJP-RSS workers to life imprisonment for the July 2016 murder of CPI (M) worker C.V. Dhanaraj.

Sixteen other accused were acquitted for want of sufficient evidence.

Dhanaraj was hacked to death near his home in front of his wife and mother.

Madhusoodanan's speech triggered outrage over its apparent threats against political opponents and criticism of the judiciary.

He said the party would settle scores and had no hesitation in doing so.

His reference to the Cheemeni case, in which five people were burnt to death, was particularly disturbing.

Though nobody was convicted in that case, he pointed out that none of the accused was alive today, a remark widely interpreted as an implied threat of violence outside the legal process.

He also mocked the judge who delivered the Dhanaraj verdict for quoting poetry and questioned the court's assessment of evidence.

He attacked CPI-M rebel V. Kunhikrishnan, calling him a "political eunuch".

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Kunhikrishnan, who broke away from the CPI-M after raising allegations over the handling of the Dhanaraj martyr fund, contested as a UDF-backed independent and defeated Madhusoodanan by 7,487 votes.