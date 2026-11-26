MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava urged states and Union Territories to accelerate the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) and ensure the timely operationalisation of approved healthcare facilities, an official statement said on Thursday.

Addressing a national orientation workshop on the National Health Mission (NHM) and PM-ABHIM in Bengaluru, Srivastava highlighted that the government has emphasised greater capital investment in the health sector and the promotion of public-private partnerships to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and service delivery.

PM-ABHIM has approved 19,983 infrastructure units across the country, marking significant progress in the expansion of healthcare facilities, diagnostic capabilities and critical care infrastructure.

PM-ABHIM launched on October 25, 2021 with a financial outlay of Rs 64,180 crore aims to strengthen public health infrastructure, enhance disease surveillance and outbreak response capabilities, promote pandemic-related research and improve emergency preparedness and biosecurity.

Under the mission, grassroots healthcare infrastructure is being strengthened through the establishment of 11,001 Ayushman Arogya Mandir–Sub Health Centres at previously building-less locations and 5,456 Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.

The Free Drugs and Diagnostics Initiative further supports the availability of essential medicines and diagnostic services at these facilities, contributing to improved access to primary healthcare.

The diagnostic and disease surveillance network has also been strengthened through 2,151 Block Public Health Units and 744 district-level Integrated Public Health Laboratories.

Further, 631 Critical Care Blocks and 48 Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories received support, enhancing capacities for timely diagnosis, disease management, critical care and research.

The two-day workshop drew representatives from States and Union Territories and senior officials of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to review the progress of the two national missions, deliberate on implementation priorities and strengthen coordination for improved public health outcomes.

Srivastava emphasised mission-mode approach to accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), supported by robust situational awareness and effective inter-departmental coordination.

She highlighted the importance of leveraging digital health initiatives, particularly by strengthening linkages with the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) and Aarogya Setu, to facilitate integrated, coordinated and efficient healthcare delivery.

-IANS

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