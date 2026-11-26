MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) India's production of finished steel increased by 5.2 per cent to 13.8 million tonnes during October this year from 13.1 million tonnes in the same month last year, according to data released by the Ministry of Steel on Thursday.

The production of finished steel during April-October of the current financial year now works out to 95.7 million tonnes, which represents a 4.1 per cent increase over the corresponding figure of 91.9 million tonnes in the same 7-month period of the previous financial year.

The country's consumption of finished steel shot up by a robust 7.5 per cent to 14.4 million tonnes during October, from 13.4 million tonnes in the same month last year as demand stayed buoyant.

During the first seven months of 2026-27 (April-Oct), the consumption of finished steel went up by 7.5 per cent to 99.4 million tonnes compared with 92.4 million tonnes in the same period of the last financial year as demand from big ticket infrastructure projects taken up by the government in the highways, railways, and port sectors fuelled demand.

The country's production of crude steel during October was recorded at 14.5 million tonnes, which represents a 3.6 per cent increase over the corresponding figure of 14 million tonnes in the same month last year.

India's exports of finished steel during October fell by 32 per cent to 0.44 million tonnes from 0.64 million tonnes in the same month last year. During April-October, the exports of finished steel are now estimated at 3.98 million tonnes, which represents a 15.5 per cent jump over the corresponding figure of 3.45 million tonnes during the same period of the previous year. However, the country remained a net importer of steel during this 7-month period.

India's total crude steelmaking capacity currently stands at 222.9 million tonnes per annum, keeping the industry on track to achieve the National Steel Policy target of 300 million tonnes per annum by 2030, according to an official statement.

Meanwhile, mining giant NMDC's iron ore production rose 8 per cent year-on-year to 4.04 million tonnes in September 2026, taking H1 FY 2026–27 output to 27.3 million tonnes, up nearly 23 per cent over H1 FY 2025–26, keeping the company on track towards its annual production targets, the statement said.