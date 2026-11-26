Vijay Deverakonda's Ranabaali has entered Netflix's Top 10 South Indian movies list within just 10 days of its streaming release. The film's OTT performance has caught viewers' attention.

Usually, big movies take some time to gain audience appreciation on OTT. But 'Ranabaali' is quickly attracting viewers right from the start of streaming. Within just ten days of its release on Netflix, it has secured a place in the list of top-10 South Indian movies with the highest views in 2026. Vijay Deverakonda fans are expressing happiness with this success.

The Ranabaali movie is getting a good response not only from the Telugu audience but also from other language speakers. The views are rapidly increasing as the Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi versions gain popularity. Especially, the response from the North audience is becoming the main strength for the digital success of 'Ranabaali'. The movies starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna always have a good craze. Since their previous combination films 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Dear Comrade' gained good recognition, there were huge expectations on 'Ranabaali' right from the beginning.

Director Rahul Sankrityan made this film as a periodic action drama set in the British era. While Vijay Deverakonda appeared in a powerful role, Rashmika Mandanna's acting impressed the audience. The action sequences and emotional scenes in Ranabaali are greatly impressing the OTT viewers. Those who missed it in theatres are now showing interest in watching this movie on Netflix. On the other hand, there is an active discussion going on social media about the 'Ranabaali' OTT performance.