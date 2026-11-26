MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Liverpool midfielder Florian Wirtz said his team showed its quality in the closing stages of the match after securing a convincing 3-0 win over Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League.

Alexander Isak scored twice, either side of Wirtz's goal, as Liverpool recorded their third straight win in all competitions with a clinical display at Jan Breydel Stadium in Belgium.

Isak opened the scoring early after being set up by Dominik Szoboszlai, giving Liverpool a 1-0 lead at half-time. The match stayed closely contested after the restart, with both sides creating chances before Wirtz doubled the visitors' advantage with 11 minutes remaining.

Rio Ngumoha provided the assist for Wirtz, who curled a fine effort into the net via the post. Isak then completed his brace late in the match after breaking clear from Alisson Becker's long ball to seal all three points for Liverpool.

Reflecting on the performance, Wirtz admitted that Liverpool were not at their best for much of the contest, but stressed that securing the win was the priority.

“I think the most important thing is that we have three points. I wouldn't say it was the best game we played this season. There were a lot of things we didn't do well, but in phases we also played good football. It wasn't easy here,” Wirtz told TNT Sports after the match.

“They put pressure on us, and in the end we won 3-0, and that maybe doesn't show what the game was. But in the end, we are happy, and we showed our quality,” he added.

Wirtz also praised Liverpool's squad depth, noting the quality on the bench as an important factor for any team competing at the highest level.

“We have so many good players in our team, and I think even when we can substitute some wingers or midfielders or strikers in the 60th minute or later, that gives us a lot. I think it shows how good our team is and I think it's important for a top team to have also a strong bench to bring on good players,” he said.

The German midfielder, who scored after receiving a pass from teenager Ngumoha, said he decided to take his chance without checking the goalkeeper's position.

“Again a pass from Rio! I just thought I'd give it a go, and I didn't even look where the goalkeeper was. It was a nice goal,” he said.

The win also gave Liverpool a confidence boost ahead of their upcoming Merseyside derby, and Wirtz was pleased with the team's recent momentum.

“I think the last two games were really good and it's always good to go into such a game with two games like this. We're really happy about this, and confidence is there for sure,” he added.

Liverpool now have 12 points from a possible 15 in the Champions League league phase, with a home match against FC Porto next on their schedule.