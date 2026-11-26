Azerbaijan, German Logistics Associations Sign Cooperation Memorandum
The document was signed by FFAA Chairman Kamran Habibov and BVL Chairperson Mirco Nowak.
The agreement was concluded with the support of the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) and the German Agency for International Cooperation (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit, GIZ).
Will be updated
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment