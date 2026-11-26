MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Targeted Process Improvements Underway to Enhance Gold Recovery and Advance Toward Commercial Production

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VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JZR Gold Inc. (TSX-V: JZR) (the“Company” or“JZR”) is pleased to provide an update on the gold concentrate processing activities at Recuperadora Brasileira de Metal, (“RBM”), a precious metals refining and recovery plant located in São Paulo, Brazil. Initial processing trials have provided valuable metallurgical insights, allowing the Company and RBM to identify opportunities to optimize the leaching and gold recovery processes.

The initial trials identified metallurgical challenges involving competing chemical reactions between cyanide and iron and other reactive metals. These reactions can increase reagent consumption and interfere with gold dissolution, impacting overall recovery efficiency. Addressing these challenges has required additional optimization work before proceeding with the next phase of processing. Based on the initial results, the Company has developed a targeted improvement program focused on enhancing gold dissolution, optimizing reagent consumption and improving overall recovery.

Process Optimization Underway

Working with RBM, the Company is implementing two key enhancements to the processing circuit:

1. Enhanced Oxidation and Oxygen Management

A pre-aeration stage, combined with an oxygen sparging system within the leaching reactor, is being introduced to improve oxidation conditions and increase dissolved oxygen availability.

These improvements are designed to reduce competing chemical reactions, improve gold dissolution kinetics and optimize cyanide consumption, with the objective of achieving higher and more consistent gold recovery.

2. Improved Gold Solution Recovery.

The Company is also incorporating a filter press into the processing circuit to improve the separation of gold-bearing solutions from processed material.

This enhancement is designed to minimize the retention of gold-bearing solutions in processed solids, potentially improving overall gold recovery while reducing water consumption and increasing operational efficiency.

The initial processing trials have provided important technical information and enabled the Company to develop a focused plan to address the metallurgical challenges identified.

The implementation of these improvements represents an important step toward establishing a more efficient and reliable processing operation. The Company's immediate focus is on completing the circuit enhancements, validating their effectiveness through further metallurgical testing and advancing toward the next phase of processing.

JZR remains committed to converting gold concentrate processed from the Vila Nova Property into saleable gold and establishing a consistent, scalable operation. The Company looks forward to providing further updates as the optimization program progresses and additional processing results become available.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jason McLaughlin, P.Geo., B.Sc., a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. McLaughlin is a geologist engaged by the Company to oversee exploration and processing activities at the Vila Nova Project, including the sampling of gold concentrate from tailings material.

About JZR Gold Inc.

JZR Gold Inc. is focused on the development of its Vila Nova Gold Project in Amapá State, Brazil, targeting the recovery of gold from tailings through bulk sampling and processing operations. JZR trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol JZR.

For Further Information:

Robert Klenk

Chief Executive Officer

E: ...

T: 604.329.9092

Forward-Looking Information

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding anticipated improvements in metallurgical performance, processing activities, gold recovery and potential commercial gold sales. These statements are based on current expectations and remain subject to technical validation, operational performance and other risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

None of the securities of JZR have been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities law, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or“U.S. persons” (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy in the United States nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.