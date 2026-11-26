MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --) (“” or the“”) is pleased to announce it has been awarded funding from the Ontario Junior Exploration Program (“OJEP”) in support of its 2026 exploration activities at its Goldarm Property in the prolific Timmins Gold District of Ontario, Canada.

Upon the terms of the program, GFG has received C$200,000 in matching funds to offset eligible exploration expenditures, including drilling and base-of-till sampling.

“We are grateful to the Ontario government and the Ministry of Energy and Mines for supporting grassroots exploration,” said Brian Skanderbeg, President and CEO of GFG.“This funding strengthens our ability to advance exploration programs and supports our goal of discovering new mineral deposits in underexplored areas of the Timmis Gold District.”

“Ontario is proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with innovative companies like GFG. that are pushing the frontiers of discovery in our province's world-class mining sector,” said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Mines.“Becoming a world leader in mineral development depends on a thriving exploration industry. Through OJEP, we are sending a clear message: Ontario is open for exploration. This investment will unlock the critical resources that will power the economy of tomorrow and secure Ontario's leadership in the global mining industry for generations to come.”

About GFG Resources Inc.

GFG is a North American precious metals exploration company focused on district-scale gold opportunities in the Timmins Gold District of Ontario, Canada. The Company controls three highly prospective gold projects within one of the world's most established gold camps.

GFG's exploration strategy is focused on advancing the Aljo gold system, systematically generating and testing new discovery opportunities across the Goldarm Property and maintaining significant exposure to the advancement of the Pen Gold Project through its strategic earn-in agreement with Barrick.

For further information, please contact:

Brian Skanderbeg, President & CEO

or

Marc Lepage, Vice President, Business Development

Phone: (306) 931-0930

Email: ...

Website:

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CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release constitute“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (referred to herein as“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's future exploration plans with respect to its property interests and the timing thereof, the prospective nature of the projects, future price of gold, success of exploration activities and metallurgical test work, permitting time lines, currency exchange rate fluctuations, requirements for additional capital, government regulation of exploration work, environmental risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, title disputes or claims and limitations on insurance coverage. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“plans”,“expects” or“does not expect”,“is expected”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate” or“believes”, or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results,“may”,“could”,“would”,“will”,“might” or“will be taken”,“occur” or“be achieved” or the negative connotation thereof.

All forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, including, without limitation, the expectations and beliefs of management, the assumed long-term price of gold, that the Company will receive required permits and access to surface rights, that the Company can access financing, appropriate equipment and sufficient labour, and that the political environment within Canada will continue to support the development of mining projects. In addition, the similarity or proximity of other gold deposits to the Company's projects is not necessary indicative of the geological setting, alteration and mineralization of the Goldarm Property, the Pen Gold Project and the Dore Gold Project.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of GFG to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: actual results of current exploration activities; environmental risks; future prices of gold; operating risks; accidents, labour issues and other risks of the mining industry; availability of capital, delays in obtaining government approvals or financing; and other risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties and the additional risks described in the Company's most recently filed annual and interim MD&A are not and should not be construed as being exhaustive.

Although GFG has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. In addition, forward-looking statements are provided solely for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of our operating environment. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof and GFG assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.