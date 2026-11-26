MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Egersund, 26 November 2026

Reference is made to the announcement dated 2 October 2026 regarding the entry into of a transaction agreement (the "Transaction Agreement") between AKVA group ASA ("AKVA" or the "Company") and Pontos Bidco AS (the "Offeror") for a recommended voluntary tender offer by the Offeror (the "Offer") to acquire all issued and outstanding shares in the Company (the "Shares") for a cash consideration of NOK 161 per Share. Reference is furthermore made to the offer document dated 6 November 2026 (the "Offer Document") and the stock exchange announcement dated 9 November 2026, regarding the satisfaction of the "Minimum Acceptance" closing condition as set out in the Offer Document. Reference is also made to the stock exchange announcement dated 26 November 2026, regarding the satisfaction of the "Regulatory Approvals" closing condition as set out in the Offer Document.

The following members of the Company's board of directors and executive management, and close associates of them, have accepted the Offer for such number of Shares as further specified below:



Egersund Group AS, a close associate of Hans Kristian Mong (chair of the board of directors) and Frode Teigen (board member): 18,703,105 Shares;

Israel Corporation Ltd, a close associate of Yoav Doppelt (board member): 6,600,192 Shares;

Nesse & Co AS, a close associate of Knut Nesse (CEO): 308,923 Shares;

Knut Nesse (CEO): 88,867 Shares;

Ronny Meinkøhn (CFO): 46,836 Shares;

Johan Fredrik Gjesdal, (Chief Operating Officer Land Based): 28,007 Shares;

Glenn Mo (Chief Operating Officer Egersund Net: 26,300 Shares;

Ståle Økland (Chief Commercial Officer): 21,040 Shares;

Maren Hognestad Sunde (Chief Human Resources Officer): 21,040 Shares;

Olema AS, a close associate of Tore Rasmussen (board member): 15,000 Shares;

Tamarillo Invest AS, a close associate of Frode Teigen (board member): 8,500 Shares;

OKS Consulting AS, a close associate of Ole Kristian Sivertsen (Chief Operating Officer Digital): 7,760 Shares;

Arnstein Hosaas (Chief Innovation Officer): 2,630 Shares;

Erlend Gundersen Røed (Chief Operating Officer Sea Based Nordic): 2,630 Shares;

Øyvind Sunde, a close associate of Maren Hognestad Sunde (Chief Human Resources Officer): 1,226 Shares;

Kristin Reitan Husebø (board member): 1,200 Shares; and Olav Austbø (deputy board member); 1,185 Shares.

In accordance with the Company's obligations under the Transaction Agreement, the following members of the Company's executive management have entered into settlement agreements, pursuant to which their entitlement to receive Shares under the Company's existing incentive arrangements shall be settled in cash in connection with settlement of the Offer, for the number of Shares set out below:



Knut Nesse (CEO): 89,040 Shares;

Ronny Meinkøhn (CFO): 44,520 Shares;

Ole Kristian Sivertsen (Chief Operating Officer Digital): 42,500 Shares;

Glenn Mo (Chief Operating Officer Egersund Net): 40,000 Shares;

Johan Fredrik Gjesdal (Chief Operating Officer Land Based): 40,000 Shares;

Erlend Gundersen Røed (Chief Operating Officer Sea Based Nordic): 20,000 Shares;

Arnstein Hosaas (Chief Innovation Officer): 20,000 Shares;

Maren Hognestad Sunde (Chief Human Resources Officer): 20,000 Shares; and Ståle Økland (Chief Commercial Officer): 20,000 Shares.

Please refer to the enclosed forms for further details about the transactions set out herein.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to article 19 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About AKVA group ASA

AKVA group ASA is a global technology and service partner that delivers technology and services that help solve biological challenges within the aquaculture industry. Good operational performance and fish welfare ensure sustainability and profitability for the customer. This is the premise for everything we deliver, from single components to services and complete installations. In-depth aquaculture knowledge, extensive experience and a high capacity for innovation characterize and enable us to deliver the best solutions for both land-based and sea-based fish farming.

Attachment

2026-11-26 - AKVA group ASA_PDMR_PCA forms