FL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Mentor, Mover, and Motivator Jennifer Selver Leads FOCUSladies and FOCUS & THRIVE Consulting, Offering Women Compassionate Guidance Through Life, Leadership, and BusinessOrlando, Florida – Jennifer Selver is a mentor, educator, and international motivator whose work centers on a simple but powerful commitment: helping people help people. Based in the United States with roots in Panama, the Caribbean, and the Bahamas, she leads FOCUSladies, a ministry dedicated to helping women realign their focus back to God, and FOCUS & THRIVE Consulting, through which she supports individuals in both their personal lives and their professional endeavors. Describing herself as a mentor, mover, and motivator, Jennifer brings 17 years of experience in mentorship and coaching to every relationship she builds. Her work is grounded in empowerment, guidance, and personal development, and she is recognized for her ability to encourage growth, build confidence, and inspire meaningful change in the lives of those she serves.Jennifer's professional foundation is broad and practical. She holds a Bachelor's in Education and has earned certifications in Microsoft and computer development, as well as a certification in life insurance and financial products. She has also completed counseling certification courses, which inform the steady, thoughtful support she offers to the women who come to her. Beyond mentorship, counseling, and coaching, her areas of expertise include public speaking, business development, marriage and relationships, parenting, and event management. She is also an accomplished creative, with experience in piano performance, voice acting, and musical production, giving her a wide range of tools for connecting with people and communicating hope.Faith has guided Jennifer's journey from the beginning. From a young age, she felt called to help others, and she has spent much of her life in ministry, following what she describes as the leading of the Holy Spirit. Over the years, she has found herself placed in the lives of many women, especially those experiencing brokenness, often without realizing at the time how deeply she was affecting them. Through experience and spiritual growth, she has come to understand her role as one of mentorship, encouragement, and restoration. Today, she helps women recognize their value, their identity, and their God-given purpose.When asked what she attributes her success to, Jennifer points without hesitation to a calling from God. She explains that she has tried to run from it and even to hide from it, yet it always returns, and the young women who need guidance continue to find her. For Jennifer, this sense of calling goes deeper than inspiration. She recalls asking herself who she was and what the point of it all might be, and she has since watched God use her work in remarkable ways.The best career advice Jennifer has ever received is to pursue work for purpose rather than simply for profit. She was encouraged to make sure that anything she invests her time and effort into is something she truly loves. That counsel aligns closely with her conviction that each person is called to a particular mission. She also reminds others that their path may look different from someone else's, and that what one person finds fulfilling may not appeal to another, which is perfectly acceptable.For young women entering the world of mentorship and coaching, Jennifer offers advice rooted in humility and respect. She encourages them to stay close to people who have done the work well before them and to be willing to sit, listen, and remain quiet. In her view, one of the greatest challenges today is that many people see themselves as influencers and assume they already know everything. She acknowledges that she once felt the same way as a young person. While she recognizes that younger generations may have a strong command of technology and artificial intelligence, she stresses that nothing can replace lived experience. Parents, aunts, uncles, and mentors have already achieved much through life, and Jennifer believes young women who listen respectfully to them stand to learn a great deal.Looking at her field today, Jennifer sees a lack of empathy as one of the most significant challenges she navigates. She observes that people are becoming almost mechanical, sometimes forgetting their own humanity. At times, the people she speaks with are surprised that she genuinely cares, simply because they have grown so used to indifference. Part of her current mission is to bring people back to reality. She reminds those she mentors that not everything needs to become a podcast, a YouTube video, or content for public consumption, because real life holds its own blessings and its own pain, and both deserve to be honored.Jennifer's values begin with her love for the Lord Jesus Christ as her Savior. Her foremost aim is to bring Him glory and honor through her work, even though that work does not always look the same from one season to the next. Because she sees herself as serving the King of Kings, she strives to do everything with excellence, creativity, and passion, whether or not anyone is watching. She encourages others to stay true to their own values as well, reminding them that they do not have to change who they are in order to become who God created them to be.Through FOCUSladies and her broader work, Jennifer walks alongside women through life's most challenging seasons, including personal struggles, relationships, marriage, parenting, and business development. Her ministry helps women rediscover direction, healing, and purpose, even in times of pain or abandonment. She comes alongside each person as a steady source of encouragement, truth, and practical guidance, helping them move through hardship toward growth. In addition to her own ministry and consulting work, she volunteers with Focus Ladies Ministry and FOCUS & THRIVE Consulting and is connected with New Testament Baptist Church in Nassau, Bahamas. Her mission remains rooted in compassion and faith, with a constant focus on reminding women that they are not alone.Jennifer's influence is measured in restored confidence, renewed faith, and women who have found the courage to move forward. Above all, she reminds every woman she serves that she was created with purpose and has the ability to thrive through every season of life. In a world that often moves too quickly to notice the person in front of it, the compassionate, faith-centered mentorship of Jennifer Selver offers a lasting reminder that genuine care can change a life.Learn More about Jennifer Selver:Through her Influential Women profile: or through Jennifer Selver,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Jennifer Selver Guides Women Toward Healing, Purpose, and Faith-Centered Renewal News Provided By Influential Women November 26, 2026, 12:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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