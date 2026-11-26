AZ, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Clayco Coordinator of Public/Private Initiatives Bryonna Allen Connects the Construction Industry With Schools, Nonprofits, and Communities to Expand Opportunity and InclusionPhoenix, Arizona – Bryonna Allen is a coordinator of public/private initiatives at Clayco, where she brings together experience in construction, workforce development, community engagement, and talent acquisition. In her role, she works to strengthen partnerships between the construction industry, educational institutions, nonprofit organizations, and local communities. These partnerships create opportunities that support workforce development and expand access to careers in construction. Her background also includes recruitment and administrative operations, which gives her a well-rounded understanding of both organizational needs and talent development.Bryonna's academic path includes graduate studies in Spanish language and literature at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, and she speaks Spanish, a skill that strengthens her ability to connect with diverse communities. Throughout her career, she has been driven by a passion for building meaningful relationships and developing initiatives with lasting impact. She has played a key role in coordinating scholarship programs, fundraising events, community outreach efforts, and industry partnerships that support students and emerging professionals pursuing careers in construction and the skilled trades. Recognized for her collaborative leadership and commitment to service, she is dedicated to creating pathways that foster inclusion, professional growth, and economic opportunity. Her specialties span community and public relations, construction industry outreach, strategic partnerships, recruitment, and event planning and program coordination.Bryonna attributes her success to the example set by her mother and her brother. Growing up, she watched them work incredibly hard and persevere through challenges. Her brother showed her that dedication and leadership can create opportunity, becoming a manager at every job he held despite not following a traditional educational path. Her mother continually encouraged her to keep moving forward, even when things grew difficult, and taught her the importance of hard work, resilience, and self-reliance. Their influence shaped her work ethic and inspired her to take ownership of her personal and professional growth.The best career advice Bryonna has received reframed how she views disappointment. She learned that feeling truly let down after missing an opportunity is a sign that it was something she genuinely wanted, because those emotions reveal where passion lies. If a missed chance leaves no mark, it may simply not have been the right fit. That perspective has helped her better understand her goals and pursue opportunities that align with her purpose and aspirations.To young women entering construction, Bryonna offers clear and encouraging guidance. She urges them never to let anyone convince them that they are incapable of succeeding, and to keep moving forward even when the path becomes challenging or uncertain. Staying connected to their passion and remembering their purpose, she notes, will keep them motivated through difficult times. She also stresses the importance of separating emotion from business by presenting facts, remaining professional, and allowing knowledge, confidence, and work ethic to speak for themselves.Bryonna sees significant opportunity in the evolution of the construction industry. One of the greatest, in her view, is creating an environment where women feel increasingly confident, supported, and empowered to thrive in a traditionally male-dominated field. As the industry changes, there is room to reshape workplace culture, encourage greater inclusion, and embrace new ideas and perspectives. At the same time, she identifies an important challenge in bridging generational differences. Part of that work involves helping people see construction not simply as a job, but as a rewarding long-term career, while staying open to innovation and positive change.Honesty, commitment, dependability, and accountability guide Bryonna both professionally and personally. She believes in following through on her commitments, taking responsibility for her actions, and owning her mistakes when they occur. For her, building trust through integrity and accountability is essential to developing strong relationships and earning the respect of colleagues, clients, and everyone around her. These principles shape how she approaches every opportunity, bringing integrity and a strong sense of responsibility to her work at Clayco and beyond.Bryonna's dedication to service extends well beyond her daily responsibilities. She supports the Construction Career Development Initiative through scholarship and workforce development efforts and organizes the CCDI Phoenix Golf Tournament fundraiser. She coordinates holiday giving programs that benefit children in group homes through OCJ Kids and supports the Associated Minority Contractors of Arizona and its small business initiatives. She also serves on the AMCA committee board, the Habitat for Humanity industry board, and the Arizona Builders Alliance Workforce Committee Board, and she is a member of the Influential Women Network. Through these roles, she promotes volunteerism, mentoring, and nonprofit engagement throughout her community.Bryonna's efforts reflect her belief that business success and community investment go hand in hand. She remains passionate about empowering women in construction, advocating for continued cultural progress within the field, and encouraging the next generation to pursue their goals with confidence, resilience, and purpose. Through every partnership, scholarship, and outreach program she helps bring to life, Bryonna Allen is opening doors that will shape the future of the construction industry and the communities it serves.Learn More about Bryonna Allen:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Bryonna Allen Builds Construction Careers Through Partnerships And Community Investment News Provided By Influential Women November 26, 2026, 12:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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