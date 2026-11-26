MA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Owner of Event Strategy Planners, LLC, Bonnie Slater Demont Brings Nearly Five Decades of Travel and Events Expertise to Incentive Programs, Conferences, and Full-Ship River Cruise ChartersHopkinton, Massachusetts – Bonnie Slater Demont is the owner of Event Strategy Planners, LLC, and brings nearly 50 years of experience to the travel and events industry. For the past 35 years, she has built and led her own business as a third-party planner, specializing in large incentive travel programs, conventions, and conferences serving groups of up to 5,000 people. Over time, her focus has evolved from organizing large-scale group travel experiences to specializing in riverboat charters for families, friends, and business associates. She has successfully arranged full-ship charters with leading river cruise lines, creating memorable journeys across destinations that include Amsterdam, Basel, Portugal, Germany, and France. Bonnie is also an active buyer with the E-Group and participates as a hosted buyer at the Incentive Travel, Meetings and Events Trade Show,“IMEX”, where she continues to build relationships and identify opportunities for her clients.Bonnie's path to the travel industry began in education. She earned her bachelor's degree in elementary education from The Ohio State University and completed CV coursework at Syracuse University. Before entering the travel business, she spent seven years teaching first and second grade. That experience helped shape her ability to communicate, organize, lead, and connect with people, skills that have served her well throughout her career in planning complex programs for large groups.When asked what she attributes her success to, Bonnie answers with a single word: relationships. She feels she could travel to a city such as Barcelona, and find a friend there ready to help her. Alongside those connections, she credits staying positive, being truthful, and being upfront. Above all, she places great importance on honesty and on never burning bridges, principles she has carried through nearly five decades in the industry.The best career advice Bonnie has received is simply to“go for it”, with the understanding that anything is possible when she puts her mind to it. She rarely says no and refuses to accept that something cannot happen, choosing instead to stay positive and find a solution. That mindset extends to the way she leads. On some of her programs, she has hired 25 to 30 staff members, and she has always relied on trusting and empowering them. She has never viewed those people as working for her, but rather as working with her valued partners whose expertise contributes to the success of every event and travel experience.For young women hoping to enter the travel and events industry, Bonnie recommends starting as a freelance travel director, a role that provides valuable on-the-road experience. Ideally, newcomers in that position will work alongside experienced professionals who can guide them. She also encourages them to get involved wherever they can, even in an entry-level job at a hotel helping in the groups or events department. Getting invited to events and getting their name out there, she notes, are important steps toward building a career.One of the central challenges in Bonnie's work today is finding the right boat for her clients. To meet that challenge, she attends IMEX every year as a hosted buyer with Melia Hotels. While there, she schedules appointments with each of the river cruise companies she considers strong options for her groups, ensuring that every charter is matched with the right vessel and partner. Those annual meetings also give her a chance to strengthen the industry relationships she considers central to her success, continuing the connection-driven approach that has defined her business.Family sits at the heart of Bonnie's life outside of work. Married for 36 years, she and her husband are proud parents of an adult son and daughter and grandparents to one grandson. The family shares a home in the Adirondack region, where they enjoy summer weekends and gather for every holiday with an extended family. Bonnie and her husband also enjoy traveling together and discovering local destinations.Selected to represent Hopkinton, Massachusetts, in Influential Women for 2026, Bonnie hopes to inspire the next generation of women in travel and events to pursue hands-on experience, build meaningful connections, and confidently embrace opportunities. Her philosophy is simple yet enduring: stay positive, seek solutions, trust the people around you, and always lead with honesty, friendship, and truthfulness. Through decades of carefully crafted journeys and the relationships that made them possible, Bonnie Slater Demont has shown that the most memorable travel experiences are built on trust and genuine connection.Learn More about Bonnie Slater Demont:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Bonnie Slater Demont Creates Memorable Travel Experiences Through Lasting Relationships News Provided By Influential Women November 26, 2026, 12:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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