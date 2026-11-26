MENAFN - IANS) Alappuzha (Kerala), Nov 26 (IANS) SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan, known for his sharp attacks on Kerala's political leaders, particularly those in the Opposition, has struck a markedly different note on Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, describing him as an exceptionally capable leader who has earned everyone's recognition.

The praise is significant as Natesan had been a bitter critic of Satheesan when the latter was the Leader of the Opposition.

He had said that he would quit as SNDP General Secretary if the UDF secured 100 seats.

He had also called Satheesan arrogant, accused him of nursing Chief Ministerial ambitions and alleged that he was misleading the Ezhava community.

The UDF eventually won 102 seats, crossing the target set by Natesan.

Natesan had then extended strong support to then Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, often taking on Satheesan and other Opposition leaders.

But on Thursday, he made it clear that he had no personal differences with Satheesan and that his earlier criticism of Satheesan was confined to specific issues.

"Satheesan is extremely capable. Everyone has already given him that certificate," Natesan told reporters at his residence near here at Kanichukulangara. Differences within political fronts were natural, he said, adding that those in power should be respected.

Disputes within the Congress, too, were nothing new.

Natesan said there was no personal enmity between them.

He also said he had never prevented anyone from visiting Kanichukulangara, the headquarters of the SNDP Yogam.

What's even more significant is that his praise comes a day after the Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau filed a charge sheet before the Kollam Vigilance Court against Natesan, SNDP Yogam President M.N. Soman and others in the Rs 15.85-crore microfinance irregularities case.

The decade-old case concerns alleged misappropriation of funds under the SNDP's microfinance scheme.

It was initiated following a complaint by former Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan.

On Thursday, the Kerala High Court criticised the Vigilance and Home Departments for filing a final report in only one of the eight cases, despite investigations having been completed.

Justice A. Badharudeen directed the investigating officer to appear before the court on Friday and explain the delay in filing the remaining seven reports.

Asked about travelling in then-CM Vijayan's vehicle, Natesan said there was nothing wrong with it, pointing out that the former Chief Minister had never made any remarks against him.

Natesan is the supreme leader of the Hindu Ezhava community, the single biggest community in Kerala.