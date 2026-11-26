MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) To inspect the areas freed from encroachment, Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal on Thursday visited Old Delhi's Rani Avantibai Chowk, Pul Mithai, Naya Bazar, Lahori Gate and Khari Baoli, along with MCD Deputy Commissioner (Old Delhi) Kanika Nagpal and police officials.

A Delhi BJP leader said that following the anti-encroachment drive ordered by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on November 20, people with vested interests have been circulating fabricated videos to create a false impression that encroachments have returned.

Khandelwal's visit was aimed at exposing this misinformation, he said.

During the inspection, he reviewed the status of the areas cleared of illegal encroachments and appreciated the efforts made by the Delhi Police and the Municipal Corporation, a statement said.

Delhi BJP Media Head and General Secretary of Chandni Chowk Citizens' Forum Praveen Shankar Kapoor and local Municipal Councillor Suman Kumar Gupta were also present during the inspection.

Khandelwal said,“By removing hundreds of illegal encroachments, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has not only streamlined traffic movement in the area but has also helped curb incidents of pickpocketing and bag-snatching in Pul Mithai and Khari Baoli.”

He said, "We have now requested the officials to remove encroachments from Railway Station Road and Church Mission Road as well."

Delhi BJP Media Head Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, "The large-scale anti-encroachment action, carried out on a war footing, is the result of the strong determination shown by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, MCD Deputy Commissioner (Old Delhi) Kanika Nagpal and Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Niharika Bhatt.”

“It will now be ensured that no permanent illegal encroachment is allowed to come up in this area," he said.

Chandni Chowk Municipal Councillor Suman Kumar Gupta said, "At the forthcoming meeting of the Indraprastha Heritage Redevelopment Corporation, we will also raise the issue of illegal operations of private interstate buses on Railway Station Road, Red Fort Road and other locations and ensure that this practice is stopped."

President of Delhi Kirana Committee, Ganga Bishan Gupta, and General Secretary Dheeraj Singhwani appreciated the action taken by the Chief Minister, MP, local BJP leadership and the police-administration. They expressed hope that this anti-encroachment drive would continue uninterrupted.