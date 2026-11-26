MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 26 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, on Thursday, accused the Congress of strangling the Constitution during its tenure at the Centre, and cited the imposition of the Emergency in 1975 to substantiate his charge.

Speaking to IANS on the Constitution Day, the Deputy CM said, "The Congress party is the one that strangled the Constitution, it can never be one that protects it."

"The one who imposed the Emergency in the country, who did the work of dismissing elected governments several times, promoted Muslim Personal Law in the Shah Bano case for their appeasement (politics), imposed Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the one who called Lord Ram 'imaginary', that Congress has no moral right to speak regarding the Constitution," he argued.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also echoed a similar view at a public event on Thursday, accusing the Congress of attempting to "mislead" the nation by brandishing a "red-covered booklet".

He was referring to a copy of the Constitution often carried by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders.

Meanwhile, UP Deputy CM Maurya recalled that a special session of the Parliament was held on 26 November 2015 to mark the inaugural Constitution Day (Samvidhan Divas), announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while laying the foundation stone for Dr BR Ambedkar memorial in Mumbai in the same year.

"Today, the country is progressing due to the Constitution, poverty is being eradicated, the nation is becoming economically prosperous, and half of the population (women) are also going to get their full rights. So this Constitution is extremely dear to all countrymen," he said.

Maurya also paid tribute to all members of the Constituent Assembly.

"We all are working towards running the country according to the Constitution framed by them," he added.

He also spoke about the seat sharing discussions between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party in view of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Maurya expressed confidence that whether the opposition parties contest individually or in an alliance, the "BJP-led NDA will certainly defeat them and emerge victorious for the third consecutive time".