MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Congress leaders across Haryana, Bihar, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh on Thursday accused the BJP of undermining the Constitution and democratic rights, as the party organised its 'Samvidhan Raksha March' on the occasion of Constitution Day.

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda said the party's protest was aimed at protecting the Constitution and that a march would be held in Panchkula.

He also recalled the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Ranbir Singh, describing him as a member of the Constituent Assembly and the only person from the region to have signed the Constitution.

“Today that Constitution is in danger. That Constitution framed under Babasaheb's leadership is in danger, and that is why we are going, and we are continuously fighting a battle against the Bharatiya Janata Party,” Hooda said.

In Hyderabad, Telangana Minister Seethakka said the BJP was undermining the Constitution and stressed the need to safeguard democratic rights.

“The BJP is undermining our Constitution, and it must be protected. Democratic rights must be ensured for the people, which is why we are organising this rally to safeguard the Constitution,” she said.

Congress MP Anil Kumar Yadav also accused the BJP of attempting to weaken the Constitution and undermine citizens' right to vote.

“We want to tell people how the BJP is trying to completely end the Constitution. Today, the BJP is trying to end the Constitution and also end the constitutional right to vote,” he said.

Yadav said the 'Samvidhan Raksha March' was being organised to oppose what he described as these attempts and make people aware of the issue.

He added that the party's state in-charge Sandeep, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Pradesh Congress Committee president Mahesh Kumar Goud and other ministers would participate in the rally.

In Uttar Pradesh, Congress leader Ajay Rai said the party would go ahead with its 'Samvidhan Raksha March' in Varanasi despite not receiving permission from the authorities.

Rai accused the government of refusing permission for programmes organised by the Congress while making arrangements for its own events. He alleged that four wedding bookings at Lucknow's Indira Gandhi Pratishthan had been cancelled to accommodate a programme during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit, causing inconvenience to the families concerned.

“Today, we are seeking permission to organise a Constitution March, but permission is not being granted. However, we will certainly go ahead with our programme. The decision is up to the government whether it grants us permission or not, but we will hold our programme regardless,” he said.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge visited Lucknow and paid tribute to the Asthi Kalash of Babasaheb Dr B.R. Ambedkar at the Ambedkar Mahasabha.

He also addressed party workers at the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee office.

Notably, November 26 is observed as Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. The Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950.

While the BJP is organising 'Samvidhan Gaurav Diwas' programmes, the Congress held its 'Samvidhan Raksha March', reflecting the parties' contrasting campaigns around the Constitution and its values.