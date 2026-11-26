MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 26 (IANS) Amid growing opposition to the proposed relocation of elephants from Hassan district to the Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday said the operation had been put on hold, stressing that the government could not take a one-sided decision and must protect the interests of people in both districts.

He said there was nothing wrong with the concerns raised by Chikkamagaluru MLAs and assured that the issue would be resolved after consultations.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar noted that elephant movements could not be controlled and human-elephant conflict was being witnessed across several regions.

"Beside my house in the Kanakapura region, around 550 elephants have passed. Elephants have also entered the premises of our house. An elephant has even entered the house of an IFS officer in Madikeri district. This is happening everywhere, and we cannot control their movements," he said.

Referring to the concerns raised by Chikkamagaluru representatives, he said the geographical boundaries of the two (Hassan and Chikkamagaluru) districts were interconnected, and the relocation exercise could also affect plantations in Chikkamagaluru.

"There is nothing wrong with what the people of Chikkamagaluru district are demanding. The region is the same, and the borders are interconnected. I have asked the officers to hold the operation. We need to discuss how it should be carried out, as there are plantations in Chikkamagaluru district and people there could face difficulties," he said.

The Chief Minister said the government could not take a unilateral decision on the matter and had to safeguard the interests of people in Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, and other affected areas.

He said he had already spoken to Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Kumar Pushkar, and Chief Wildlife Warden of the Karnataka Forest Department, regarding the issue. Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Ramalinga Reddy was also concerned and had taken steps in this regard, he added.

Shivakumar said he had also spoken to MLAs Nayana Motamma, H.D. Thammaiah, and other legislators who had raised concerns over the operation.

The proposed relocation of elephants from Hassan district to the Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary has triggered differences within the ruling Congress, with legislators from the region questioning the Forest Department's approach to addressing the human-elephant conflict.

Operation Gaja was launched on November 21 to drive elephants from the Belur region of Hassan towards the Bhadra Reserve Forest in Chikkamagaluru. However, the exercise faced strong resistance from residents and political leaders, with Congress MLAs warning that they would resign if the operation continued.

Three Congress MLAs from the region also met Assembly Speaker G.S. Patil and discussed the possibility of resigning in protest, further intensifying the pressure on the state government.

On Wednesday, Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy defended the relocation decision, stating that it had been taken after consultations and that the final decision would rest with Chief Minister Shivakumar and Assembly Speaker Patil.

The growing opposition has put the Congress government in an uncomfortable position, with the Chief Minister now calling for consultations before proceeding with the elephant relocation exercise.