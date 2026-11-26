MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 26 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari on Thursday accused the BJP government of protecting its leaders occupying government bungalows despite losing their entitlement, alleging that public money was being spent on maintaining these properties while rent and other dues remained unpaid.

Patwari questioned the government's failure to evict such occupants despite issuing notices and alleged that the practice had continued for years without any effective action.

"BJP MPs, MLAs and former MLAs, including those who are no longer eligible, have occupied hundreds of government bungalows. Hundreds of crores of rupees are spent on maintaining these bungalows. I am talking about amounts running into Rs 300 crore, Rs 400 crore, Rs 500 crore or even more," he said.

The Congress leader alleged that several BJP leaders are neither paying rent nor contributing towards the maintenance of government accommodation.

He accused the state government of using public money to support politically influential people while borrowing funds to meet its financial requirements.

Taking a dig at the government, Patwari said issuing notices was not enough when the occupants were no longer entitled to government accommodation.

"If they have to be evicted and are no longer eligible to occupy these bungalows, the government should simply remove them," he said.

Patwari's remarks came amid reports that the Madhya Pradesh government's Estate Directorate had issued notices to 23 occupants over outstanding rent and penalties for government accommodation in Bhopal. The reported outstanding amount is nearly Rs 10 crore.

The reported list of defaulters includes former ministers Rampal Singh and Arvind Bhadauria, former MP Pragya Singh Thakur and sitting BJP MLA Meena Singh, among others.

The issue has provided the Congress an opportunity to target the BJP government over the use of public resources and alleged preferential treatment to ruling party leaders.

Patwari also claimed that the process of issuing notices to occupants had been continuing for the past 15 years, questioning why the government had not taken steps to recover the dues and get the bungalows vacated.

The Congress leader's allegations have brought the issue of government accommodation, recovery of public money and entitlement of former legislators back into the political debate in Madhya Pradesh.