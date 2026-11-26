Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday alleged an alliance between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, claiming that free and fair elections cannot be held in the country until they leave, while addressing the party's 'Samvidhan Raksha' march in Lucknow on Constitution Day which comes ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.“There is an alliance between PM Modi and Gyanesh Kumar; there cannot be free and fair elections in this country till the time they leave,” Kharge said.

The Congress organised the march to mark Constitution Day, with party leaders raising concerns over the protection of constitutional values and alleging that the BJP-led government was undermining democratic institutions. Kharge also alleged that the RSS had opposed the Constitution and said the country was witnessing a battle between two ideologies.“RSS was against this Constitution. Everyone knows this. It was against it then and it is against it even today. And therefore, today there is a battle between two ideologies. We are all standing with the Constitution, while there are people who oppose it and have always opposed it,” he said.

He further accused the BJP and RSS of weakening the Constitution over the past 12 years and spreading hatred.“People with anti-Constitution thinking have continuously been working to weaken the Constitution over the last 12 years. They spread hatred. As Rahul Gandhi has said, we run Mohabbat Ki Dukaan, while the RSS and BJP run nafrat ki Dukaan,” Kharge said.

Calling upon people to defeat those opposing the Constitution in the upcoming elections, the Congress president said,“Today, the country does not need fear; it needs trust. The country does not need hatred, it needs brotherhood. The country does not need slogans, it needs employment. The country does not need arrogance of power; it needs respect for the people."

Kharge also urged opposition parties to remain united and avoid internal differences, saying the objective was to defeat the BJP and the governments led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Kharge in his address also praised Congress MP Imran Masood for raising the party's issues in Parliament, saying that collective efforts and action were essential for the party's progress.“Imran Masood, whom I frequently hear on television, often speaks with great passion. However, we must focus on action rather than just words; the more we work together, the further we will progress. He is in Parliament, where he consistently fights for the party and strives to ensure that our positions are upheld,” Kharge said.

On Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's remark after the rally, Congress MP Imran Masood agreed with Kharge, saying he is the most senior leader of the country and his words carry great weight. "It is a crystal-clear message, and whatever he said is right. He stated one thing: arrogance; everyone must stay away from arrogance. That's all. He is among the senior-most leaders of the country and is the President of the Congress, so I believe people will have to accept his words with great weight." (ANI)