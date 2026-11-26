Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan on Thursday recounted fears of an extrajudicial killing during his imprisonment and remarked that he once wished party chief Akhilesh Yadav could spend six months in jail to understand the harsh realities of confinement, while addressing the launch of the SP's 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election manifesto.

Speaking from the stage alongside Akhilesh Yadav during the unveiling of the PDA manifesto, Khan described severe mental and physical distress during his 5.5 years in prison. He stated that during a jail transfer, authorities separated him from his son, Abdullah Azam, putting them into different vehicles, which led both to fear they might be killed in an encounter. "They made me stand on one side and my son on the other, taking us in separate vehicles. When I asked why he was being taken separately, there was no answer. I told my son, 'Son, today might be our last meeting. If we don't meet here, we will meet in the hereafter,'" Khan told the gathering, adding that he prayed for death every night in jail as his son asked if they would ever be released.

Recalling a conversation with Abdullah behind bars, Khan said he wished Akhilesh Yadav had also experienced six months of imprisonment so he could truly understand what the days and nights inside a cell feel like. Describing himself as a "half-broken man" (aadha adhoora aadmi) standing before the crowd, Khan claimed that had an ordinary or weaker person faced the level of persecution he endured, they—along with his wife and son—would not have survived. Calling himself tough-spirited (sakht jaan), he asserted, "We will certainly die, but only after accomplishing something."

Khan accused the government, jail administration, and enforcement agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED), of subjecting him and his family to extreme atrocities—treatment he claimed surpassed even that of the British colonial era. Asking the audience for forgiveness in case he misspoke due to the toll 5.5 years in a "dark cell" took on his body, heart, and mind, he also criticised the nature of the criminal cases filed against him, alleging that he was convicted of chicken theft under sections meant for dacoity, while maintaining that his legal battle to prove his innocence continues.

Reaffirming his 50-year association with the Samajwadi Party, the Yadav family, and SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav ("Netaji"), Khan described himself as one of the "handful of fools" who remained committed to a single political path and destination. Expressing full support for Akhilesh Yadav ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Khan predicted that Yadav would not only return as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh "again and again," but would also go "much further" on the national stage.

Referring to the newly released SP manifesto, Khan stated that the party was presenting a blueprint for India's future. He remarked that the document is neither a routine manifesto nor a "sacred book" (asmani kitab) bound by rigid limits, assuring voters that if the need arises, the party will deliver even beyond what is written in the text. Khan also aimed All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi over the latter's recent remark that Muslims (Abdul) would no longer merely spread carpets at rallies but would sit alongside Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad as Deputy Chief Minister.

Speaking to the media in Lucknow earlier, Khan sarcastically retorted, "Declare my name too—make me the Prime Minister. Only the word 'Wazir' needs to be added to my name; I am already 'Azam' (Wazir-e-Azam)." Continuing his critique from the stage without naming Owaisi directly, Khan suggested that supporters had unnecessarily elevated the stature of those currently causing political trouble, adding that such figures needed "medicine" to cure the "disease of unnecessarily expanding themselves" and return them to their original size. Accusing the unnamed rival of acting as a proxy behind the scenes to damage Indian politics and act as a spoiler rather than a kingmaker, Khan characterised the strategy of preventing stable governments from forming as a "petty and shameful goal."

Contrasting the Samajwadi Party with vote-splitting factions, Khan declared that the SP is a "flowing ocean" and a force that unites votes (vote judwa) rather than dividing them (vote katwa). (ANI)