Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], November 26 (ANI): The Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) will celebrate its tenth edition, bringing together an international gathering of authors, thinkers, artists and cultural practitioners on the beaches of Kozhikode. The festival will take place from January 21 to 24, 2027, with Australia named as the Guest Nation for the festival. Over the past decade, KLF has grown into Asia's largest literature festival, attracting over 7 lakh visitors, establishing itself as a prominent platform for literary and intellectual exchange.

The 2027 edition will build on this legacy while opening new avenues for international cultural engagement. According to the press note shared by the festival, Australia's participation will centre on conversations between its literary traditions, First Nations storytelling, contemporary cultural expressions, Kerala's diverse literary heritage and indigenous narratives. The exchange will explore shared perspectives on land, environment, identity, migration and belonging.

A special highlight will be the participation of Guuranda, an Indigenous Australian performing group presenting a contemporary, multidisciplinary performance and cultural exchange project created by Narungga artist and director Jacob Boehme.

The international line-up will feature authors and cultural practitioners from Australia, Spain, Belgium, the USA, the UK, the Netherlands, Ireland, Iran, Indonesia, Zimbabwe, Singapore, the Czech Republic, France and Iceland.

KLF 2027 will also introduce initiatives designed to extend its engagement with readers and younger audiences throughout the year. The Children's Kerala Literature Festival (CKLF) will introduce Kiko, the squirrel, as its official mascot, making the character central to its literary, educational and creative activities. Storytelling sessions, workshops and interactive programmes will form part of its outreach to children.

Meanwhile, KLF on the Move, the festival's campus outreach initiative, has commenced across Kerala. The programme will bring authors to colleges and universities for book talks, conversations and interactive engagements, giving students opportunities to interact directly with writers and contemporary ideas.

Another new initiative, 'I Am Your Bookseller', will see selected authors take over the role of a bookseller for an entire day at DC Bookstores across various locations. Each author will curate a bookshelf of personally recommended reads, creating opportunities for readers to discover books through direct interactions with the people who write them.

KLF 2027 will host a remarkable gathering of Nobel Laureates, Booker Prize winners, historians, scientists, philosophers, activists, filmmakers, and artists, creating hundreds of sessions that explore both the familiar and the new.

The conversations will span fiction and non-fiction, politics and history, folklore and contemporary culture, science and philosophy, sports and entertainment, reflecting the festival's core belief that the exchange of ideas is the most powerful form of creativity.

The lineup includes Meg Mason, Shelby Van Pelt, Meena Kandasamy, Avni Doshi, Tavleen Singh, Ramachandra Guha, Akriti Tyagi, Anupama Chopra, Ameer Shahul, Arathi Menon, Christina Dhanuja, Alla Saraogi, Abhay K, Tanisha Rao, Boria Majumdar, Omair Ahmed, among many other leading writers, artists, scientists, filmmakers, philosophers, and cultural voices from across the world.

According to the press note, KLF is organised by the DC Kizhakemuri Foundation, and it draws inspiration from the legacy of DC Kizhakemuri, publisher, writer and social reformer, whose contribution to India's reading and publishing culture continues to inform the Foundation's work.

Rooted in Kozhikode, India's first UNESCO City of Literature, the festival returns to the city's shores for four days of conversations and cultural exchange, marking a decade of connecting ideas and audiences across borders. (ANI)