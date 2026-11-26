Moga (Punjab) [India], November 25 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday claimed that more than two lakh people attended the party's 'Khushhal Punjab Rally' in Moga, asserting that the gathering was never seen in the history of Punjab. He also linked Constitution Day with the foundation day of the AAP, saying the responsibility of protecting the Constitution had been entrusted to the common man.

Addressing the rally in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal said the Constitution was adopted on November 26, the same day the Aam Aadmi Party was formed, describing the coincidence as a sign of the responsibility entrusted to ordinary citizens. "More than 200,000 people are present at this rally—a gathering of a scale never before seen in the history of Punjab. The Constitution was adopted on November 26th, and the Aam Aadmi Party was also formed on November 26th. It seems that the Almighty has entrusted the responsibility of safeguarding the Constitution to the 'Aam Aadmi' (the common man). From now on, the country will not be run by politicians, but by the common man,” he said.

Recalling the promises made by the AAP ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, Kejriwal said the party had outlined several commitments under what he described as 'Kejriwal's Guarantees', including free electricity, healthcare and education, along with a monthly payment of Rs 1,000 to women.“Before the 2022 elections, when I came to seek your votes, I made several promises—promises that came to be known as 'Kejriwal's Guarantees.' We pledged to provide free electricity, free healthcare, and free education. We also guaranteed a monthly payment of ₹1,000 to women—a promise we have since fulfilled. It took some time to implement the ₹1,000 monthly payment because previous governments had left the state treasury completely empty. It took four years to replenish that treasury; yet, throughout this process, we ensured that the coffers never ran dry,” he said.

Kejriwal further said the Punjab government had implemented its final guarantee, the Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana, despite alleged hurdles created by the Centre. He said,“We did all the work, and now we have also implemented our final guarantee, the Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana. They also created a lot of hurdles in implementing this scheme. The Modi government stopped Punjab's money. Took the support of the court. They tried in various ways to stop the scheme, but we are strong too. Maan Sahab is very strong, he didn't let it stop. Now Mama Dhiya's money is coming every month.”

Clarifying the payment structure under the scheme, the AAP National Convenor said women were entitled to Rs 1,000 per month, while women from the Scheduled Caste community would receive Rs 1,500 per month.“Some people are confused. Three thousand has arrived in some people's accounts. Some got it once. Some got it twice. Let me clarify for you what this scheme is. Every woman is supposed to get one thousand rupees every month. They are deposited into their accounts all at once for three months. So three thousand for three months, and for the women of the SC community, four and a half thousand, calculated at one and a half thousand rupees per month,” Kejriwal said.

Highlighting the impact of the financial assistance on women, Kejriwal said the monthly amount was intended to help families cope with rising prices. He said,“Modi Ji has caused so much inflation. But Bhagwant Mann has given you a thousand rupees to help support your family. I met many women. Everyone has such emotional stories about how women are being used. And how they are spending the money. There is a woman, the poor thing is very poor. Her father is often sick at home. She goes to the pharmacy to get medicine for his illness. The pharmacist is also a good man. He gives it to her on credit and writes it down in a notebook in her name—how much the medicine costs. When she gets the money, she pays it off in full.”

Sharing another instance of how women were using the assistance, Kejriwal said some beneficiaries had used the money to purchase clothes and earrings.“Just a few days ago when she went to get the medicine, the shopkeeper gave it to her and took out the notebook to write. She quickly took money out of her pocket, said there's no need to write it down now, take this money for your medicine. He said, you've become very rich. Where did you get the money? She said Bhagwant Mann sent it. Many women have bought new clothes for themselves. Several women have bought earrings. Today we have about seven such women here,” Kejriwal added.

The rally comes ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. The state has 117 Assembly seats, with the majority mark at 59. In the previous Assembly elections, held on February 20, 2022, with results declared on March 10, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 92 seats, securing a clear majority and forming the government under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.