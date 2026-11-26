Ravi Kishan, an actor-politician, made an unexpected disclosure about his respect for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an appearance on Karan Johar's renowned discussion program Koffee With Karan Season 9. Sharing the sofa with Bollywood icon Akshay Kumar, the Bhojpuri actor discussed his work, personal experiences, and those who inspire him.

During the interview, Kishan revealed that he is "obsessed" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His forthright reaction occurred during the rapid-fire portion, bringing another memorable moment to an evening jam-packed with humour, tales, and surprising disclosures.

Ravi Kishan opens up about his admiration for PM Modi.

Ravi Kishan, the BJP Member of Parliament from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, has already expressed his respect for Narendra Modi. His latest statement on Karan Johar's show drew the Prime Minister back into the conversation.

The actor's political experience and his profession in the entertainment sector frequently intertwine. Kishan joined the BJP in 2017, and has represented Gorakhpur in the Lok Sabha since 2019.

In a previous interview, the actor-politician spoke extensively about his meetings with Modi, praising the Prime Minister's work ethic and discipline. He also mentioned an incident in which he tried to touch Modi's feet after winning his first election, but the Prime Minister stopped him.

Akshay Kumar And Ravi Kishan Share The Coffee Couch.

The episode reunited Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan, two actors who had known each other for years. Karan Johar launched Kishan with the popular 'Bihar Ka Brad Pitt' moniker, alluding to the actor's distinct public presence and rising appeal among younger viewers.

The interview also covered Kishan's career in the film industry and how he formed his own personality. Explaining why he nicknamed himself 'Bihar Ka Brad Pitt', the actor stated that he realised no one else would promote him, so he chose to market himself.

Akshay attempted Kishan's now-popular dance hookstep, and the two also had some lighter moments together. Their banter and chemistry contributed to the episode's overall entertainment value.

Ravi Kishan Reflects On His Struggles And Film Industry Journey.

Aside from the enjoyable times, Kishan spoke candidly about the difficulties he encountered in establishing himself as an actor. He recounted his father's severe opposition to his desire to pursue acting, preferring that he stay in the family company or work for the government.

The actor confessed that his mother encouraged him leave home to pursue his aspirations.

Koffee With Karan Season 9 involves open chats with celebrities about their careers, relationships, and personal lives. The episode with Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan is available on JioHotstar.