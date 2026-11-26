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As part of the implementation of the Headquarters Agreement signed on the 17th of January 2026 between the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Republic of Guinea, the Guinean authorities proceeded, on Tuesday 24th of November 2026, with the official handover of a site located in Kipé, in the commune of Ratoma, Conakry, intended to house the ECOWAS institutions established in the country.

The handover ceremony took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Guineans Abroad, chaired by His Excellency Ambassador Abdoulaye Youla, Secretary-General of the Ministry, in the presence of the Director of African Integration and his deputy.

The ECOWAS delegation was led by Mr Seydou Kassory Bangoura, Director of Administration and General Services at the ECOWAS Commission, who was on a mission to the Republic of Guinea as part of discussions regarding the arrangements for the transfer and official handover of the site intended to house the Community's institutions.

He was accompanied by Mr Alexis Kouakou Kouassi, Director of the Centre for Water Resources Management (WRMC), Mr Salifu Iliasu, Acting ECOWAS Resident Representative in the Republic of Guinea, Mr Ibrahime Kalil Kamara, Head of the Public Procurement Division, and Mr Mahmoud Elimane Kane, Coordinator of the Regional Programme for the Integrated Development of the Fouta Djallon Massif (PRAI-MFD)

This handover marks an important step in strengthening ECOWAS's institutional presence in the Republic of Guinea and reflects the Guinean authorities' commitment to consolidating their cooperation with ECOWAS

ECOWAS expresses its gratitude to the Republic of Guinea for this decision, which demonstrates the ongoing commitment of both parties to regional integration, institutional cooperation and the implementation of Community programmes

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).