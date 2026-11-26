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The Right Honourable the Prime Minister, Hon. Ntsokoane Samuel Matekane delivered a keynote address at a high-level meeting on Youth and National Employment Systems during the 8th YouthConnekt Africa Summit in Kigali, Rwanda.

The engagement provides an important platform for African leaders, policymakers, development partners and other stakeholders to discuss how national employment systems can become more responsive to the needs and aspirations of young people.

The discussions centre on strengthening the connection between education, skills development, entrepreneurship, innovation and the labour market, while exploring practical approaches to expanding decent employment opportunities for Africa's growing youth population.

This engagement also resonates with Government's ongoing efforts to promote youth entrepreneurship and innovation through initiatives such as SEBABATSO, which seeks to support young Basotho in developing their ideas, establishing businesses and contributing to economic growth and job creation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Lesotho.