MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) Why gold's sharp sell-off could be a long-term buying opportunity

Gold has fallen around 36% from its January record to around $3,560 an ounce. Here's why long-term investors may find the current correction an attractive entry point.

Source: Bloomberg Technical analysis Trading Leverage trading Investing CFD Outlook

Written by

Axel Rudolph FSTA

Chief Technical Analyst

Publication date 2026-11-26T11:43:34+0000 Why gold's sharp sell-off could be a long-term buying opportunity

Gold has suffered a brutal correction over the past two months, but for investors with a long-term horizon, the recent weakness may be less a reason to abandon the precious metal than an opportunity to build exposure at a significantly more attractive valuation.

Spot gold is currently trading around $3,570 an ounce, having briefly fallen below $3,500 this week. That represents a substantial discount to January's record high of around $5,600, with the metal now roughly 36% below its peak.

The immediate backdrop is undeniably challenging. US inflation has remained stubbornly elevated, pushing expectations for further Federal Reserve rate increases higher and lifting Treasury yields and the dollar. Since gold pays no interest, higher real yields increase the opportunity cost of holding it. This has been a major driver of the recent liquidation.

But that is precisely why the current weakness could be interesting for a long-term investor.

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Gold has already priced in a lot of bad news

The most obvious attraction is the scale of the correction. Gold has fallen sharply from its record, including a weekly decline of almost 9% recently, and has subsequently tested levels not seen since 2025.

This does not mean that gold cannot fall further. In fact, a retest of the $3,500 area or even a move towards $3,400–$3,200 cannot be ruled out if US yields and the dollar continue to rise.

However, investors buying gold as a five- or ten-year holding do not necessarily need to identify the exact bottom. A more sensible approach may be to use the correction to accumulate gradually rather than attempting to time the market perfectly.

The key question is therefore not whether gold can fall another 5% or 10%, but whether today's price offers an attractive entry point relative to the metal's longer-term fundamentals.

Central banks remain a powerful source of demand

One of the strongest arguments for gold over the longer term is that central banks have continued to buy it even after the huge price appreciation seen earlier this year.

According to the World Gold Council, central banks and other official institutions bought a net 321 tonnes of gold in the third quarter of 2026, up 42% year-on-year and the strongest quarterly total since the fourth quarter of 2024. Year-to-date purchases reached 675 tonnes, 6% higher than during the same period last year.

This matters because central-bank demand is fundamentally different from short-term speculative buying. Governments are generally not buying gold because they expect it to rise 5% next week. They are using it as a reserve asset, portfolio diversifier and a way of reducing dependence on traditional reserve currencies.

That structural demand provides an important floor beneath the market.

ETF outflows may eventually reverse

Gold-backed ETFs have recently been under pressure as investors have reduced exposure during the selloff. Global physically backed gold ETFs recorded a 20-tonne outflow in the week ending 20 November, their largest weekly withdrawal since June.

That is clearly a near-term negative.

But it also creates potential upside leverage if the macroeconomic environment eventually changes. The World Gold Council reported that physically backed ETFs added 211 tonnes during the third quarter, taking total holdings to a record 4,256 tonnes.

If interest rates eventually fall, the dollar weakens and investors become more concerned about inflation, fiscal deficits or financial instability, the same ETF market that has recently been a source of selling could become a significant source of renewed demand.

For those interested in gaining gold exposure through funds, our guide to ETF investing.

The interest-rate headwind will not necessarily last forever

Perhaps the biggest risk to gold currently is that the Federal Reserve remains more hawkish than investors previously expected.

US inflation has forced markets to price in a December rate increase, while expectations of further tightening have pushed yields higher. That has created a particularly hostile environment for gold.

But monetary-policy cycles change.

If inflation eventually moderates, economic growth weakens or financial-market stress increases, the Fed could eventually move from tightening towards easing. Falling interest rates would reduce the opportunity cost of holding gold, while a weaker dollar would provide another potential tailwind.

This is important for a long-term investor because buying gold after a period of rising yields can provide greater upside if the rate cycle eventually turns.

Gold also offers portfolio insurance

There is another reason not to judge gold purely through the lens of interest rates: its role in a diversified portfolio.

Gold does not need to outperform equities every year to be useful. Its attraction is partly that it can behave differently from shares and bonds during periods of financial stress, geopolitical instability or concerns about government finances.

The current environment illustrates the point. Geopolitical tensions, trade restrictions, elevated government borrowing and concerns over inflation remain significant risks even though they are currently being overshadowed by the dollar and interest-rate story.

The World Gold Council expects investment demand to remain the principal source of annual gold-demand growth in 2026, while also expecting central-bank demand to remain strong. It highlights fiscal concerns, inflation risks, geopolitics and financial-market stress as potential longer-term supports for gold.

Those monitoring related commodity markets alongside gold, including silver trading and oil trading, can access them all through our platform.

The biggest mistake could be buying only after the next rally

There is a psychological trap with assets such as gold: investors often become most interested when prices are already rising strongly.

Gold's move to $5,600 earlier this year generated enormous attention, but buying after such a spectacular rally carries considerably more valuation risk than buying after a 30%-plus correction.

The current environment is uncomfortable precisely because the short-term trend remains bearish. That does not make a bottom certain, but it potentially gives long-term investors something that was missing near the highs: a much larger margin of safety.

A staged approach could therefore make more sense than trying to call the exact low. Investors could establish an initial position around current levels and add progressively if gold falls further, while retaining cash to take advantage of a deeper correction.

What could go wrong?

There are still significant risks.

Gold could fall materially further if US inflation remains elevated, the Federal Reserve continues raising rates, Treasury yields climb and the dollar strengthens. A sustained liquidation of gold ETFs could also remove an important source of investment demand.

And unlike a dividend-paying share or bond, gold produces no income. Its investment case therefore depends largely on capital appreciation and its diversification benefits.

That means gold should arguably be viewed as a component of a broader portfolio rather than a replacement for productive assets such as equities.

Technical analysis

Gold's most recent decline has taken the precious metal out of its August-to-November downtrend channel before hitting a 15-month low at $3,426.81 per troy ounce on Wednesday 25 November.

Gold weekly candlestick chart Source: TradingView

The April-to-July 2025 highs at $3,500.00-to-$3,435.05 thus acted as support ahead of the early August 2025 high at $3,409.43.

Since Wednesday's low was followed by a bullish close towards the day's highs, it formed a bullish hammer reversal signal which needs to be confirmed by a daily chart close above Wednesday's $3,589.96 high. Since this week's low has also been accompanied by positive divergence on the 9-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), the odds favour at least a minor recovery in the gold price.

For a possible short-term bullish reversal to gain traction, the 23 November high at $3,689.86 would need to be exceeded on a daily chart closing basis. Only then may the late October low at $3,870.32 be reached.

Gold daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView

Failure at this week's $3,426.81 daily hammer low would likely lead to the early August 2025 high at $3,409.43 being reached next, though.

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