MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Barcelona, Nov. 26 (Petra) -- The joint statement issued by the Jordanian-European co-presidency following the 11th Regional Forum of the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM) stressed the need to respect the historical and legal status quo at Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem and the importance of the Hashemite Custodianship over them.

The statement reaffirmed commitment to achieving a just, comprehensive and lasting peace based on the two-state solution, and to ensuring the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

It underscored the need to consolidate stability in Gaza, implement the ceasefire agreement and all other provisions of U.N. Security Council Resolution 2803, protect civilians at all times, and allow humanitarian organizations to operate freely and independently to save lives and alleviate suffering.

Ministers also affirmed the vital role of the United Nations and its agencies, particularly the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), whose services to Palestinian refugees across its five fields of operation remain indispensable and irreplaceable.

They voiced grave concern over the dangerous situation in the West Bank and rejected all unilateral measures, all forms of annexation, settler violence, settlement expansion, and the expulsion or displacement of Palestinians from Gaza or the West Bank. They called for an immediate halt to all actions undermining the two-state solution.

Ministers renewed their shared commitment to peace based on the two-state solution, in accordance with international law and relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions, with an independent Palestinian state living in peace and security alongside Israel. They also called for support for the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution.

The statement emphasized the need to respect international law and maintain close coordination and diplomatic efforts with regional and international partners to de-escalate tensions and lay the foundations for peace and stability in the region.

On Syria, ministers renewed their support for the country and its government's efforts to rebuild on foundations ensuring its security, stability, unity and sovereignty. They stressed the need to continue supporting refugees and host countries until conditions allow refugees' voluntary, safe and sustainable return.

They also affirmed support for Lebanon's sovereignty, security and stability, welcomed the framework agreement signed by Lebanon and Israel in June 2026, and urged all parties to abide fully by its terms. They called for constructive engagement in further talks to permanently end hostilities, with full respect for international law, including international humanitarian law.

Ministers called on all parties to fully implement U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, which must underpin any lasting solution, while affirming support for the Lebanese government's efforts to exercise sovereignty across all Lebanese territory and consolidate stability.

They expressed support for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and warned that instability in the Gulf could cause lasting disruptions to global supply chains, particularly for energy, fertilizers and food. They stressed the need to avert severe consequences for vulnerable economies and populations in the Mediterranean region and beyond.

They also called for freedom of navigation and maritime security to be upheld in accordance with international law, including the right of transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

In this context, the co-chairs highlighted the "No Fees or Charges Pledge" initiative and called on all UfM countries to join it.

Ministers stressed the need to reach a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in Ukraine as soon as possible in line with U.N. Charter principles. They reaffirmed their commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, including its territorial waters.

They reaffirmed support for ongoing U.S.-led efforts to facilitate the peace process through direct, serious negotiations, stressing the importance of a full and comprehensive ceasefire.

Regarding the UfM's work, ministers reaffirmed its role as an important platform bringing together all partners in the Mediterranean and reiterated their commitment to working together toward a future of peace, cooperation and prosperity in the region.

They called for support for the UfM as a strong, forward-looking organization focused on achieving practical, tangible results. They agreed to intensify efforts to implement the "2025 Update Document" and advance the three pillars connecting peoples, countries and economies.

They called on the UfM to step up activities in vital areas including the environment, climate action, energy transition, digital transformation, higher education and regional connectivity. They also recognized opportunities to expand trade and partnerships and called for joint efforts to turn challenges into opportunities benefiting all parties.

Foreign ministers of UfM member states met in Barcelona on Nov. 25 for the 11th Regional Forum, co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign and Expatriates Minister Ayman Safadi and Kaja Kallas, European Commission vice president and EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy.

//Petra// NQ