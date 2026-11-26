MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 26 (Petra) -- Four national and United Nations institutions on Thursday called for stronger protection mechanisms, improved access to justice for survivors and greater accountability for perpetrators of violence against women and girls, marking the launch of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign.

The joint statement was issued by the Jordanian National Commission for Women (JNCW), the National Council for Family Affairs (NCFA), UN Women and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Jordan, under the campaign slogan "UNiTE to End Violence Against Women and Girls: Deliver Justice, Protect Survivors and End Impunity." The statement commended Jordan's progress in protecting women and girls from violence and strengthening the implementation of legislative frameworks and national policies to ensure survivors' access to justice and comprehensive, sustainable protection and support services. It highlighted key legislative milestones, particularly the 2017 Protection from Domestic Violence Law and the 2022 amendment to Article 6 of the Constitution.

The statement also welcomed the expansion of case management, psychosocial support, legal assistance, safe shelter, and health care services provided by government institutions and civil society organizations.

It highlighted the role of the "Aman" automated system for managing domestic violence cases, improved coordination among institutions and service providers, and the government's approval in June of the 2026-2030 National Multisectoral Plan for Prevention and Response to Child Protection, Domestic Violence and Violence Against Women and Girls.

The plan represents a significant step toward strengthening institutional integration and establishing a unified national protection system that addresses interconnected forms of violence, defines the roles and responsibilities of relevant sectors, including justice, health, social services, education and security, and takes into account the needs of persons with disabilities, the statement said.

It underscored the importance of prioritizing protection from violence against women and girls within the National Strategy for Women, currently being updated for 2027-2030.

It also stressed the need to engage women across the Kingdom's governorates and institutions providing support services in identifying priorities and reforms needed to improve access to protection.

The statement called for supporting joint national efforts in cooperation with government ministries, Parliament, the judiciary, UN agencies, civil society organizations and women's organizations.

It described the campaign as an opportunity to move beyond public awareness toward strengthening practical prevention and response measures, emphasizing that the success of national plans and strategies should be measured by their impact on the safety of women, girls and children and their effectiveness in holding perpetrators accountable.

The statement reaffirmed that a life free from violence is a fundamental right of every woman and girl, stressing that building on Jordan's progress requires continued collective action to ensure effective, sustainable protection and access to justice for all.

//Petra// AJ