MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the remarks in an interview with Mathias Döpfner of media group Axel Springer, Ukrinform reports.

According to Kushner, some progress had been made in the peace process in November 2025, but then Ukrainian forces allegedly attacked one of Putin's houses. As a result, the Russian leader supposedly decided against making further progress in the negotiations.

Kushner also said that from February to March 2026, he saw no flexibility or common ground between the two sides, as they“wanted to see what progress they could make on the battlefield.”

Regarding the main point of contention in the negotiations – territorial issues – Kushner said the matter now is“a little bit of a deadlock.”

At the same time, he denied that the Trump administration was putting pressure on the President of Ukraine.

According to Kushner, the United States supports the Ukrainians but has a task to act as a mediator in the negotiations.

says he has set no deadline for Ukraine-Russia peace dea

As Ukrinform reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky plans to address the new U.S. Congress, which will be controlled by the Democrats, urging it to step up pressure on Russia if Trump fails to persuade Putin to end the war by the end of the year.