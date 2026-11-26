MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has increased this month despite a rise in attacks on vessels.

According to Vortexa, the seven-day moving average of vessels carrying crude oil, petroleum products and liquefied natural gas (LNG) exceeded 26 as of November 19. In October, the number of vessels passing through the strait remained below 25 on at least two-thirds of the days.

Vortexa's data also indicate a slight decline in the number of very large crude carriers (VLCCs) and Suezmax tankers transiting the strait, while traffic by smaller vessels has increased.

Security risks associated with the transportation of energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz have intensified in recent weeks. Iran has carried out several attacks on tankers and expanded the category of vessels it has warned against transiting the strait to include tugboats.

Meanwhile, the cost of transporting oil through the Strait of Hormuz and additional insurance premiums have approached their highest levels since the outbreak of the war. This reflects growing risks for shipowners navigating the strategic waterway.

However, the published figures may not account for all vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Vortexa notes that signal interference, spoofed signals and covert transits can affect real-time tracking data.

The company added that the figures may be revised as more comprehensive information becomes available.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.