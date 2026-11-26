MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR and French energy technology company Schneider Electric have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand cooperation in modernizing energy infrastructure, industrial automation and digitalization.

The agreement was signed on November 26, 2026, as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation between the two companies, SOCAR said.

The document was signed by Fuad Musayev, SOCAR's Vice President, and Mehmet Özalp, President and CEO of Schneider Electric's Türkiye and Central Asia cluster.

The memorandum предусматриes expanded cooperation in several areas, including electricity distribution infrastructure, industrial automation, digitalization and energy efficiency.

Under the agreement, the companies plan to modernize electrical and automation systems across SOCAR's assets and introduce digital solutions to optimize energy consumption and equipment performance.

The partnership will also involve assessing and implementing pilot projects at selected facilities.

In addition, the two companies will explore opportunities for joint projects, technical maintenance cooperation and the exchange of expertise. They will also assess the potential for local manufacturing of products.

The agreement further envisages joint efforts to advance sustainability initiatives and support net-zero emissions targets.