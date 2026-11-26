MENAFN - Nam News Network)

RASHT (Iran), Nov 26 (NNN-IRNA) -- Iran plans to open 12 radiation-processing centres by the end of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2026), an Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI) official has said as a new facility began operations in Gilan Province, northern Iran, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

Hossein Sadeghi, deputy head of the organisation, said at the inauguration of the facility in Lakan district, Rasht, on Thursday that the centre would help farmers tackle crop pests, which destroy produce before it reaches storage.

The facility can eliminate pests in products, including rice, extend shelf life and reduce waste, Sadeghi said, adding that this should also support higher exports.

The radiation processing centre is part of the AEOI's Radiation Application Development Company. Established to improve food safety and security in Gilan's agricultural sector, the centre will process rice, tea, hazelnuts, peanuts and medicinal plants. It is equipped with gamma and electromagnetic irradiation systems.

Vice President and AEOI chief Mohammad Eslami, Gilan Governor Hadi Haghshenas, provincial lawmakers and other officials attended the opening.

--NNN-IRNA