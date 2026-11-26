MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Security agencies on Thursday conducted a full-scale emergency evacuation mock drill at Srinagar Airport to assess their preparedness and response capabilities in the event of a structural collapse, officials said.

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“A Full-Scale Emergency Evacuation Mock Drill was conducted at Srinagar Airport to assess the preparedness and response capabilities of various agencies in dealing with a structural collapse scenario,” the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said in a statement on its official X handle.

The exercise saw the participation of the CISF, CRPF, Indian Air Force, Airports Authority of India (AAI), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), local police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), state fire services, medical teams, airline representatives and other stakeholders, it said.

A debriefing session was held after the exercise, during which observations and shortcomings were discussed to identify areas for improvement, the force said.

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The drill underscored the importance of inter-agency coordination and operational preparedness in ensuring an effective response to emergencies, it added.

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