MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) have discussed ways to expand cooperation, as well as current regional and international issues, according to Tajikistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting was held on November 25, 2026, in Jeddah between Tajikistan's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and Permanent Representative to the OIC, Akram Karimi, and OIC Secretary-General Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed.

The discussions focused on strengthening institutional ties between Dushanbe and the organization, as well as exchanging views on regional security, economic development, and international issues of mutual interest.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Jeddah, the OIC is the second-largest intergovernmental organization after the United Nations. It comprises 57 member states across four continents and works to safeguard the interests of the Muslim world and promote international peace, economic integration, and cooperation among its members.

Tajikistan has been a member of the OIC since 1992 and actively participates in the organization's political, economic, and humanitarian initiatives. This includes cooperation with the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) on infrastructure, energy, and social development projects.