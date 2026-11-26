MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Health Coalition warns against believing any claim from any organization that ties cause-of-death for tens of thousands of people to wait lists for health care in Canada.

To be clear, the Coalition warns, the information in the SecondStreet.org report released today is a“mishmash” of mixed data. It blends anecdotes of truly terrible patient stories that have a range of causes (including staff/medical error) with data about elective surgeries for conditions such as cataracts that do not result in death, visits to specialists (that could be before a patient even necessarily has a diagnosis), diagnostic tests for elective, chronic care and acute patients, and other surgeries.

Reporting conclusions about deaths as though they are causally related to being on a wait list for many of these things would be false, reckless and manipulative.

“I could be on a wait list for an MRI and get hit by a car and I would then be included in the number of deaths reported in the SecondStreet report, even though my death had nothing to do with being on a wait list,” notes Natalie Mehra, executive director.

“A patient could be on a wait list for a single day – not an unreasonable amount of time at all -- and die of any cause and they would be counted, even though they were not waiting long and their death had nothing to do with the wait list,” she further explained.

Ms. Mehra reported that the Ontario Health Coalition will never cite or use the SecondStreet.org numbers for these reasons.

For example: in the one place where the word“causal” shows up in the report, for the Nova Scotia data where the highest number – 532 people – feeds into the headline number of deaths, the provincial government reported to SecondStreet that actually 19 people – not more than five hundred -- died on waiting lists for a type of surgery or procedure in which the procedure was potentially life saving and the patients were waiting more than recommended timelines. (The actual cause of their deaths is not reported.)

“To be clear, we have always been advocates for patients. We are furious and horrified when cuts, closures and inadequate care lead to suffering. We advocate for timely, high-quality care on behalf of patients. However, we have to warn people that the SecondStreet report should not be used to manipulate Canadians to drive down confidence in public health care, to misunderstand how long or short actual wait lists are, or to privatize public health care,” Ms. Mehra concluded.

The Coalition refutes other claims in the report here.

The Ontario Health Coalition has advocated for patients and the public interest for decades, including public access to information about medical accidents and errors, an end to the exemption of quality of care information from freedom of information legislation, improved access to care for patients, improved standards of care, and a stop to cuts and closures. Most recently, the Coalition has released two reports on underused operating rooms and MRIs in public hospitals – advocating to eliminate health care wait lists by using the ORs and diagnostic equipment that are sitting underused in local public hospitals due to underfunding.

Research into SecondStreet.org gives a sense of who funds it and the political forces connected to the group. SecondStreet's founder and current CEO, Troy Lanigan, came from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) which has advocated for two-tier health care. He also previously worked in Virginia in the United States as the National Education Director for the Leadership Institute whose mandate is to train conservat ives. In fact, not only did he come from the CTF, a number of his team did as well. A current board member named Walter Robinson is a former director at Purdue Pharmaceuticals and former VP at Innovative Medicines Canada – an advocacy group for pharmaceutical companies. Robinson also previously worked for the CTF. Previous board members include Adam Daifallah, who is the co-founder of a strategy consultant firm with Stephen Harper's former press secretary, Carl Vallée. He was also a chairman of the CTF.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is a right-wing group that pushes individualist, market, business-oriented politics and have been studied for anti-indigenous bias.

The Atlas Network, a US-based organization with extensive ties to market-fundamentalist think tanks has listed Second Street as one of their partners and recipients of their funding in Canada and the Koch brothers have also funded SecondStreet.org. The Donner Canadian Foundation has also funded SecondStreet.org. The Foundation was founded by the American Donner family who has historically funded conservative causes in Canada such as the Fraser Institute (a right-wing think tank) and the privatization of education, the Canada Pension Plan, social housing, and more.

For more information: Natalie Mehra, executive director (416) 230-6402.