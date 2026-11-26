Oxford, UK – 26 November 2026: OXB (LSE: OXB), a global quality and innovation-led cell and gene therapy CDMO, today announces the appointment of Nawal Ouzren as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective on 4th January 2027.

Nawal has more than 20 years of leadership experience in the global biopharmaceutical industry. She was Chief Executive Officer and an Executive Director of Sensorion SA (Euronext Paris: ALSEN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on hearing loss therapies, from 2017 to 2026. During her tenure, Sensorion developed a pipeline including two clinical-stage assets and a further gene therapy programme approaching IND submission. Before Sensorion, Nawal held senior commercial and strategy roles at Shire, where she was Global Franchise Head of Genetic Diseases, and Baxter / Baxalta, where she led the global haemophilia franchise and commercially launched three new products. She began her career in operations and quality, including as Qualified Person at Baxter's biologics manufacturing facility in Neuchâtel, Switzerland.

Nawal currently serves as a Non-Executive Director of Croda International Plc (LSE: CRDA), a FTSE 100 specialty chemicals group, where she is a member of the Audit, Remuneration, Nomination and Sustainability Oversight Committees. She is also an Independent Board Member of the Lundbeck Foundation, where she is a member of the Investment Committee.

Dr Roch Doliveux, Chair of OXB, commented:“Our clients are developing some of the most complex, innovative medicines in the industry, and the quality of their manufacturing partner matters at every stage of a programme. Nawal has led a listed gene therapy company, run global rare disease franchises and held senior positions in biologics manufacturing, so she understands what developers need from a partner and what it takes to deliver it. I would like to take this opportunity to welcome her to the Board, where her experience as a director of FTSE 100 and US-listed businesses will also be of great value at this important stage in OXB's growth strategy.”

Nawal Ouzren said:“Reliable, high-quality manufacturing is central to bringing cell and gene therapies to patients, and I have worked on both sides of that relationship, in biotech and in biologics quality operations. OXB has built a world leading position in viral vector development and manufacture, and I look forward to working with Roch, Frank and the rest of the Board to support the Company's next phase of growth.”

Relevant disclosures

Save as disclosed, there are no disclosures required to be made in accordance with UKLR 6.4.8(R).

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About OXB

OXB (LSE: OXB) is a global quality and innovation-led contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) in cell and gene therapy with a mission to enable its clients to deliver life changing therapies to patients around the world.

One of the pioneers in cell and gene therapy, OXB has over 30 years of experience in viral vectors, the driving force behind the majority of cell and gene therapies. OXB collaborates with some of the world's most innovative pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, providing development and manufacturing expertise for lentiviral, AAV, adenoviral, MVA and other viral vectors. Building on its viral vector leadership, OXB also supports the development of emerging in vivo therapies through its expertise in vector engineering, manufacturing platforms, and novel envelope technologies. OXB's world-class capabilities range from early-stage development to commercialisation. These capabilities are supported by robust quality systems, analytical methods and depth of regulatory expertise.

OXB offers a vast number of technologies for viral vector manufacturing, including a 4th generation lentiviral vector system (the TetraVectaTM system), a dual-plasmid system for AAV production, suspension and perfusion process using process enhancers and stable producer and packaging cell lines.

OXB, a FTSE 250 and FTSE4Good constituent, is headquartered in Oxford, UK. It has development and manufacturing facilities across Oxfordshire, UK, Lyon and Strasbourg, France, Bedford MA and Durham NC, US. Learn more at and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.