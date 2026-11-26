(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Conditional reservations from two prospective customers now total 600 units, representing US$750,000 (approximately C$1 million), in potential sales within nine days of the product's unveiling MONTREAL, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPQ Silicon Inc. (“HPQ” or the“Company”) (TSX-V: HPQ, OTCQB: HPQFF, FRA: O08 ), a technology company specializing in advanced materials innovation and the development of next-generation processes, is pleased to announce that it has secured a second conditional purchase reservation agreement for 500 HPQ ENDURA+ MiniMax portable power systems, representing US$625,000 (approximately C$890,000) in potential sales. The agreement builds on the commercial momentum established following the November 17, 2026, unveiling of the ENDURA+ MiniMax and the Company's first conditional purchase reservation for 100 units, announced on November 23, 2026. With this latest agreement, HPQ has increased its total conditional purchase reservations sixfold, reaching 600 units and US$750,000 (approximately C$1 million) in potential sales within nine days of the product's unveiling.





Figure 1) Overview of the HPQ ENDURA+ MiniMax Key technical Specifications The ENDURA+ MiniMax is a high-capacity 1.95 kWh portable power system integrating HPQ ENDURA+ Gen4 battery cells to provide extended off-grid power for the Starlink Mini [1]satellite internet terminal. Designed for applications where reliable connectivity is required beyond conventional electricity infrastructure, the MiniMax addresses portable power requirements across industrial, remote and off-grid environments. “Securing US$750,000 (approximately C$1 million) in potential sales through conditional purchase reservations from two separate prospective customers within nine days of unveiling the MiniMax provides an encouraging early indication of the product's commercial potential,” said Bernard Tourillon, President and CEO of HPQ Silicon.“This reflects a central objective of our ENDURA+ strategy: to transform our battery technology into commercial products that address identifiable market needs and create opportunities for revenue generation.” The purchase reservation remains conditional upon the product meeting the agreed technical specifications and applicable certification requirements before it can be converted into a purchase commitment. HPQ continues to advance product certification and commercialization preparations, with initial deliveries targeted for late Q1 or early Q2 2027, subject to the completion of applicable certification requirements. REFERENCE SOURCES

[1] Trademark notice. Starlink and Starlink Mini are trademarks of Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX). The HPQ ENDURA+ MiniMax is a third-party product designed to be compatible with the Starlink Mini terminal. This reference does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by SpaceX.



About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc. is a Quebec-based TSX Venture Exchange industrial issuer (TSX-V: HPQ ) focused on innovation in advanced materials and critical process development.

HPQ holds a strategic 36.8% equity interest in Novacium, its research, development and commercialization partner. Together, HPQ and Novacium are developing next-generation silicon-based anode materials (Gen3 and Gen4) for batteries, pursuing commercialization of ENDURA+ lithium-ion cells, and developing innovative technologies for clean hydrogen production and energy recovery from waste materials. HPQ holds the exclusive rights to commercialize these technologies in North America.

HPQ is also pursuing proprietary technologies to become a low-cost, zero-CO2 producer of fumed silica with technical support from PyroGenesis Inc. Together, these initiatives position HPQ to capture growth opportunities in the energy storage, clean hydrogen, and advanced materials markets essential to achieving global net-zero goals.

For more information, please visit HPQ Silicon web site.

About Novacium SAS

Novacium is a French deep-tech company based in Solaize, specializing in developing silicon-based anode materials for lithium-ion batteries using a proprietary process. The company also designs custom battery cells and packs for demanding applications, particularly in the defence, aerospace and portable energy sectors.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements rely on assumptions about technology performance, market demand, permits, financing, supply chains, and economic conditions but remain subject to significant risks, including delays, regulatory challenges, competition, pricing, financing availability, and macroeconomic uncertainties. Actual outcomes may differ materially from expectations. Detailed risk factors are outlined in HPQ's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR+. Forward-looking information is provided solely to outline management's future expectations and objectives.

A more detailed cautionary note regarding forward-looking information related to the HPQ Endura+ batteries project is available for download [here ].

Further information regarding the Company is available in the SEDAR+ database (), and on the Company's website at:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release is available on the company's CEO Verified Discussion Forum, a moderated social media platform that enables civilized discussion and Q&A between Management and Shareholders.

Source: HPQ Silicon Inc.

For further information contact:

Bernard J. Tourillon, BAA, MBA Chairman, President, and CEO

Tel +1 (514) 846-3271 / Email: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at