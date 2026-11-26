Ryma Sheermohammadi discusses language, translation and AI on Tomorrow, Today.

Ryma Sheermohammadi discusses growing up across three cultures, the power of language, the limits of machine translation and why she is optimistic about AI.

- Ryma SheermohammadiSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tomorrow, Today, the long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan, has released a new episode featuring Ryma Sheermohammadi, a Barcelona-based translator, interpreter and human rights advocate. The conversation covers her upbringing across several cultures, her path into interpretation, the role of language in how people treat one another and what artificial intelligence (AI) could mean for translation, work and community life.Sheermohammadi says in the episode that she was born in Taif, Saudi Arabia, to an Iranian family and moved to Spain with her family at 15. Asked where she is from, she describes herself as Iranian, born in Saudi Arabia and living in Spain. She credits her mother, who taught women to sew so they could earn a living, and her father, who urged her to practice public speaking, with shaping her commitment to education and service. She later studied in the United Kingdom, spent a year and a half in Prague and went on to specialize in interpretation, working in Arabic, Persian, Spanish and English.Topics covered in the episode include:- Growing up between cultures and why she answers "the world" when asked about her country- Her move from translation studies into interpreting, including work with international organizations- Why she treats each assignment as a chance to learn people's stories, an approach that led to a lasting friendship with filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami- Iran's traditions of poetry, music, food and hospitality, and the country's ethnic and religious diversity- Language as a tool that can divide or unite, and why young people should learn to express disagreement through words- Her view that peace requires dialogue and is more than the absence of conflict- Cultural sensitivity in AI models and whether machines can replace human translatorsSheermohammadi argues that AI can multiply what people are able to achieve, noting that "five people can become five million thanks to AI." She cautions, however, that communities could lose the ability to talk, disagree and work together if technology replaces human connection. "I'm very optimistic actually about AI. I realize what a dangerous tool it is, but I also know the power of individuals," Sheermohammadi said.Asked whether AI or a human translator better carries the truth, she chose the human translator, explaining that translating a poem requires the translator to "allow yourself to break so that you rebuild the whole thing from a different place."The conversation also addressed cultural awareness in AI systems. "Knowing the world from the lens you live in, understanding it and defining it is one of the biggest challenges of the current artificial intelligence systems. It is not culturally aware, neither is it virtue aware," said Shekhar Natarajan, host of Tomorrow, Today.The full episode is available on YouTube: watch?v=NP3hnXJKK8MAbout Tomorrow, TodayTomorrow, Today is a long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan. The show features conversations with entrepreneurs, innovators, policymakers, scientists, educators and thought leaders on the technologies, ideas and decisions shaping the future, from artificial intelligence and business to leadership and education. Episodes are available on YouTube and major podcast platforms.About Ryma SheermohammadiRyma Sheermohammadi is a translator and interpreter based in Barcelona, Spain, who works in Persian, Arabic, Spanish and English. Born in Saudi Arabia to an Iranian family, she has worked as an interpreter for international organizations, including the United Nations, and has translated Persian poetry, including a selection of poems by Abbas Kiarostami. She is also a speaker and media contributor on women's rights and Iranian culture.About Shekhar NatarajanShekhar Natarajan is the founder and host of Tomorrow, Today and a former senior executive at American Eagle, Walmart, Target and Disney, where he led global initiatives in technology and supply chain strategy.

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Ryma Sheermohammadi x Shekhar Natarajan | Tomorrow, Today

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Tomorrow, Today Releases Interview With Translator and Human Rights Advocate Ryma Sheermohammadi on Language and AI News Provided By Tomorrow Today Media November 26, 2026, 11:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, International Organizations, Technology



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