FL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Larisa Mathur, Founder of Propertunity Capital, Brings More Than 15 Years of Operating, Real Estate Finance, and Entrepreneurial Experience to a Lending Platform Serving Real Estate InvestorsMiami, Florida – Larisa Mathur is an operating executive, entrepreneur, and real estate finance professional with more than 15 years of experience building and managing businesses and complex projects from end to end. She is the Founder of Propertunity Capital, a real estate lending platform focused on delivering financing solutions to real estate investors, where she also serves as General Manager and Chief Operating Officer. Her responsibilities span P&L ownership, revenue growth, operations, infrastructure, compliance, investor relations, and product development. She also leads financial engineering, including securitization and strategic partnerships.Throughout her career, Larisa has worked across real estate investment, debt, private equity, M&A, technology, analytics, and product management. At Propertunity Capital, she designed and built the company's operating infrastructure, including technology systems, automation, customer operations, reporting, and compliance processes that support the platform's growth. Her earlier experience includes project and product leadership roles involving contract negotiations, regulatory compliance, analytics implementations, e-commerce, process optimization, and technology-enabled business transformation. She holds a bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering and an MBA, and she is a licensed real estate broker. Her specialties include real estate lending, real estate investment, private equity and debt, mergers and acquisitions, product and operations management, financial engineering, and portfolio and asset management. Larisa is a member of the Influential Women Network and speaks English, French, Serbian, and Spanish.Larisa attributes her success to her determination to solve problems and her refusal to give up when she encounters obstacles. A roadblock, rather than stopping her, makes her more motivated to find a solution. She describes herself as someone who does not easily accept no, and she is energized by finding answers when conventional paths fall short. Her strongest personal motivation has always been creating opportunities and options for her children, a purpose that continues to push her forward. Persistence, a problem-solving mindset, and a willingness to take on difficult challenges have been central to her professional growth.Her advice to young women entering her industry is simple: show up and take action. Larisa believes that much of success comes from being proactive rather than waiting for an invitation, permission, or someone else's approval. Once the first step is taken, she has found, moving forward is often much easier than remaining on the sidelines. She encourages women to create their own opportunities and to trust themselves enough to begin.Looking at her field, Larisa sees a meaningful opportunity to expand real estate lending solutions for smaller investors and to build more integrated infrastructure across the investment lifecycle. At Propertunity Capital, that focus brings together lending, origination, underwriting, servicing, asset management, investor reporting, compliance, and secondary-market execution. Combining these functions can provide greater operational control, transparency, and flexibility. It can also create more accessible financing solutions for the investors the platform serves.With a career defined by persistence, practical problem-solving, and a willingness to act when others hesitate, Larisa has built a reputation for turning complex challenges into workable solutions. She carries her drive to create options for her children into everything she builds. Her work continues to widen access to real estate financing while modeling the initiative she hopes to inspire in others. Through her leadership and commitment to creating opportunity, Larisa Mathur is helping shape a more accessible future for real estate investors.Learn More about Larisa Mathur:Through her Influential Women profile: or through Larisa Mathur,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Influential Women: Larisa Mathur Builds Accessible Real Estate Financing Through Persistence And Excellence News Provided By Influential Women November 26, 2026, 11:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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