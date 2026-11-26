A multicultural funeral home for a multicultural community, the family-operated team on Main Street honors every faith, culture, and tradition.

FORT LEE, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Frank Patti & Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home, known throughout Fort Lee and the surrounding Bergen County community as Frank Patti Funeral Directors, continues to serve families of every background and faith with the same compassionate, personal attention that has defined the firm for years. Family-operated and led by Senior Director Frank Patti, a New Jersey-licensed funeral director, the firm describes itself as a multicultural funeral home for a multicultural community, a description that reflects the diverse population it serves each day. Families who wish to learn more can visit Frank Patti Funeral Directors to explore the full range of funeral, cremation, and pre-planning services offered at the Main Street location in Fort Lee.Among the distinctions the firm holds is recognition from the National Funeral Directors Association as a recipient of the NFDA Best of the Best award, along with membership in the New Jersey State Funeral Directors Association. These affiliations reflect a standard of professionalism and community trust that families notice when they turn to the firm during a difficult time. The firm's commitment to inclusive care is reflected in its ongoing work supporting families from a wide range of cultural, religious, and non-religious backgrounds with ceremonies that honor their specific traditions and wishes.That commitment to service is echoed in the feedback families have shared publicly, where the firm has built a reputation reflected in more than one hundred reviews averaging near five stars. Families frequently describe an experience marked by attentiveness, patience, and genuine care during arrangement conferences and services alike. The firm's facility on Main Street in Fort Lee was also among the first in the area to be fully handicapped-accessible, a detail that continues to matter for elderly attendees and family members with mobility needs who visit the home for visitations, services, and arrangement conferences.Families seeking funeral, cremation, burial, or pre-planning services in Fort Lee and the surrounding Bergen County communities can reach the firm at (201) 944-0100, any hour of the day or night. Additional details about the facility, including accessibility features and parking, are available through the firm's Google Business Profile listing and on the facilities and services page. The firm remains available around the clock to answer questions and guide families through the arrangements that are right for them.About Frank Patti & Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home: Frank Patti & Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home, known in the community as Frank Patti Funeral Directors, is a family-operated funeral home located at 327 Main St in Fort Lee, New Jersey. Led by Senior Director Frank Patti, a licensed New Jersey funeral director, the firm arranges traditional funeral services, burial, cremation, memorial services, and pre-planning for families throughout Fort Lee and the greater Bergen County area. The firm is a recipient of the National Funeral Directors Association Best of the Best award and is a member of the New Jersey State Funeral Directors Association. The firm describes itself as a multicultural funeral home for a multicultural community and is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

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Frank Patti & Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home Continues a Legacy of Award-Winning Care in Fort Lee News Provided By FirstCall Marketing November 26, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, Religion



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