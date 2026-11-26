MENAFN - EQS Group) After the appointment of the current Managing Director Automotive, Alberto Sanz de Lama, as the future CEO of SMG Swiss Marketplace Group (effective 1 January 2027), a successor has now been agreed. Following a structured selection process, Maurice Acker will take over as head of the Automotive business unit (AutoScout24, MotoScout24) and become a member of SMG's Executive Leadership Team at the beginning of next year.

Maurice Acker is a proven expert in the automotive and marketplace industry with more than 20 years of experience, including over twelve years in leadership roles. He is already very familiar with SMG: he was responsible for the B2B team of AutoScout24 between 2020 and 2024 as Director Business Customers and made a significant contribution to the platform's commercial success. He remained closely connected to the company during his subsequent stint as co-founder and managing director of Pink Zebra GmbH, joining SMG Real Estate in December 2024 as a strategic adviser. Before joining SMG, he held various management positions at renowned automotive manufacturers such as Groupe PSA, FCA and Porsche.

Change is also afoot in the SMG Automotive sales team. Matthias Bischof, Director Business Customers, has decided to leave SMG at the end of January 2027 to start a new chapter as CEO of Quality1. Maurice Acker will take time to evaluate the options and decide on a successor for the position after taking up his new role as Managing Director. Thanks to his own strong sales background and in-depth knowledge of the industry, Maurice Acker is in the ideal position to support the sales division closely in the meantime and ensure a seamless transition.

Alberto Sanz de Lama, Managing Director Automotive and future CEO of SMG, remarked on the change:“I'm delighted to be handing over the baton to Maurice. His sound expertise, deep understanding of dealers' and manufacturers' needs and his strong sales background make him the perfect successor. Maurice will ensure our platforms' success story continues without interruption. At the same time, I'd like to thank Matthias for his outstanding commitment and the very successful collaboration over the past few years. We wish him all the best for his new role as CEO of Quality1 and, as a team, are delighted for him to be taking this step in his career.”



Photo: Maurice Acker, new Managing Director Automotive

