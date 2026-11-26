MENAFN - IANS) Palakkad (Kerala), Nov 26 (IANS) The Class 9 student involved in the firing incident at Parathur Higher Secondary School in Kerala's Thrithala on Thursday has been shifted to the Juvenile Home at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode until December 5, as the police intensified their investigation into how he gained access to a firearm and brought it to school.

The bullet lodged in the body of the injured student will be collected by the Thrithala police from a private hospital in Kottakkal, where the injured boy, who is recovering, is under observation at the hospital for another day.

His health condition is satisfactory.

The police have found that the weapon used in the incident was an unlicensed.22 revolver.

It was in working condition when seized from the student.

According to the police, the revolver was manufactured in North India, while the bullet inside it was made in Punjab.

The weapon reportedly belonged to the student's grandfather and was kept in a cupboard at the family home.

The police have registered a case against the student's mother for keeping the firearm at home.

Investigators are now trying to establish how the boy managed to get hold of the revolver and take it to school.

The incident had sent shockwaves through the school and raised serious questions about the safety of students and the accessibility of firearms in homes.

According to the preliminary investigation, the Class 9 student had brought the old family-owned revolver to school to show it to his classmates.

He reportedly fired two rounds outside the classroom before a third shot hit another student on the shoulder.

The police had taken the boy into custody soon after the incident and questioned him.

The investigation initially focused on the circumstances in which the gun was brought to school, its ownership and whether the firing was accidental.

The latest findings have brought the issue of illegal possession and unsafe storage of firearms into sharper focus.

The police are also examining whether other family members knew that the boy had access to the weapon.

Meanwhile, the Education Department is likely to initiate action against the authorities of Parathur Higher Secondary School.

The circumstances that allowed a student to bring a working firearm into the school premises are also expected to come under scrutiny.

The incident has triggered concern among parents and the school community, particularly over the need for stricter vigilance and measures to prevent students from gaining access to dangerous weapons.

Meanwhile, Alathur's CPI-M legislator M said that this was not an accident and that reports are that the boy harboured animosity against the victim and had come prepared to finish him over a quarrel they had.