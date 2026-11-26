MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 26 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday said that opposition parties in the country have no moral right to observe Constitution Day, alleging that many of them have failed to uphold constitutional values in the past.

Speaking at the West Bengal Assembly premises on Constitution Day, Suvendu Adhikari targeted the Congress and its allies in the INDIA bloc, referring to the Emergency period as a dark chapter in the nation's history.

He claimed that parties which had allegedly disregarded constitutional principles in the past were now invoking the Constitution for political reasons.

“The dark days of emergency in the country cannot be forgotten. Those who did not respect the Constitution in the past are now talking about the Constitution today. People know everything. In West Bengal, everyone had been a witness to the post-poll violence. After 50 years, an election was held in Bengal earlier this year during which no deaths occurred. No one was injured and went to the hospital. There was no re-polling anywhere except for the Falta Assembly Constituency. I thank the Election Commission of India for ensuring the free and fair polls in West Bengal this time,” the Chief Minister said.

Targeting Congress, the Chief Minister said a party which is getting defeated in consecutive elections has started adopting dual standards now.

“When they win in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, they describe the victory as a spontaneous public mandate. At the same time, when they get defeated in Assam, Bihar and Maharashtra, they allege EVM manipulation. When defeated in municipal elections in Rajasthan, they accuse BJP of misusing power. But when they win the panchayat polls in Rajasthan, they claim this to be the beginning of regaining power in that state. What they claim in the morning does not match what they claim in the evening,” CM Adhikari said.

According to him, the party responsible for the black days of emergency has no right to observe the Constitution Day.“The party responsible for slaughtering innumerable Sikhs has no right to speak of Connotational norms. Those who condemn action against terrorists in Gaza remain silent when the Hindus are slaughtered in neighbouring Bangladesh. They have no right to speak about Constitutional Norms,” the Chief Minister added.