MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, Nov 26 (IANS) Pakistan's Karachi has tightened rules for examining individuals police say were killed in shootouts amid concerns over staged encounters, as doctors now need to involve a magistrate before conducting an autopsy, a report has said.

In the order issued on November 6, a magistrate must be involved in cases where questions are raised over the conduct of police personnel. Doctors must keep a record of injuries of the individuals killed in the shootouts and preserve evidence while awaiting judicial orders. As per Pakistani law, magistrates must probe deaths that occurred in police custody and can launch an inquiry into suspicious deaths, Arab News reported.

The change in the rules comes amid concern over how Pakistan conducts investigations into deaths involving law enforcement personnel. In 2024, the United Nations Human Rights Committee urged Pakistan to carry out a probe into allegations of extrajudicial killings promptly, impartially, and thoroughly.

"During the past 14 days, since I issued the order, no suspected staged encounter case has been brought to us," Arab News quoted Karachi's police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed as saying.

As per the order, doctors must take a picture of the body, record injuries and the condition of clothes and obtain X-rays of the whole body. They must document the identities and signatures of the officers who brought the body of the deceased. Conclusions regarding where bullets entered or exited are reserved for the autopsy.

Earlier this month, human rights groups voiced concerns over the surge in alleged police encounters in Karachi, terming the incidents extrajudicial killings, local media reported.

Around 200 suspected street criminals were allegedly killed in police encounters during the past 10 months, showcasing a rise of 80 per cent from 109 killed during the same period in 2025. Human rights groups have voiced concerns over the surge in alleged encounters. However, senior police officials claimed that all encounters were genuine and that the police department also suffered casualties, Pakistani daily Dawn reported.

Official data did not reveal the number of security personnel injured in the 1,437 encounters that took place from January 1 to October 25.

The data by Karachi police revealed that police encounters claimed the lives of 197 suspects and injured 1,426 others, showcasing a surge of 67.9 per cent from 849 arrests in wounded condition during the period in 2025, Dawn reported.

The data showcased a 71 per cent rise in the number of police encounters in 2026, in comparison to 840 in the corresponding period in 2025.

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan Chairperson Asad Iqbal Butt said that they viewed deaths of suspects in police encounters as "extra-judicial killings", Dawn reported.

Butt termed it an "ailment" that had impacted the Punjab Police, and it appeared to have now spread to Karachi. He said that the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP)'s fact-finding in Punjab during an eight-month period revealed that 1,000 suspects were killed in alleged encounters.